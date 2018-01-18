Behold the beef pastrami Reuben at Bleubird, which Alton Brown couldn’t resist.
Behold the beef pastrami Reuben at Bleubird, which Alton Brown couldn’t resist. Statesman file photo
Behold the beef pastrami Reuben at Bleubird, which Alton Brown couldn’t resist. Statesman file photo
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Even Alton Brown loved this Boise restaurant. Grab a bite before it closes next week

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 18, 2018 06:17 AM

Craving a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich and a basil lemonade? Or maybe that mouthwatering Reuben that TV host Alton Brown personally recommended?

You only have a few days left to satisfy your hunger at Bleubird.

The lunch destination at 224 N. 10th St. will shut its doors permanently at the end of the day Friday, Jan. 26.

It’s no surprise to regulars. Bleubird’s owners, Dave Kelly and Sarah Kornfield, announced last year on Facebook that they were going to shutter the cafe, which opened in September 2012.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bleubird will be missed. Downtown employees lined up for sandwiches, soups and cheeses. Alton Brown tweeted about it in 2015 while he was in Boise performing at the Morrison Center: “Love a family run establishment,” he tweeted in 2015. “My pick? The Reuben at @bleubird_boise.”

Kelly and Kornfield plan to launch a new restaurant called Petite 4 at on the Boise Bench at 4 N. Latah St. So far, the married couple has been mum about Petite 4’s concept, except to say it will open in spring.

There’s also no word yet on a replacement tenant at 224 N. 10th St.

Quick! Somebody open another new taqueria!

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

    At a soft opening July 9, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The Stil at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 2:05

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise
Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 1:40

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise
Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:50

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.