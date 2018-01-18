Even Alton Brown loved this Boise restaurant. Grab a bite before it closes next week

Craving a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich and a basil lemonade? Or maybe that mouthwatering Reuben that TV host Alton Brown personally recommended?
You only have a few days left to satisfy your hunger at Bleubird.
The lunch destination at 224 N. 10th St. will shut its doors permanently at the end of the day Friday, Jan. 26.
It’s no surprise to regulars. Bleubird’s owners, Dave Kelly and Sarah Kornfield, announced last year on Facebook that they were going to shutter the cafe, which opened in September 2012.
Never miss a local story.
Bleubird will be missed. Downtown employees lined up for sandwiches, soups and cheeses. Alton Brown tweeted about it in 2015 while he was in Boise performing at the Morrison Center: “Love a family run establishment,” he tweeted in 2015. “My pick? The Reuben at @bleubird_boise.”
Love a family run establishment. My pick? The Reuben at @bleubird_boise #ABRoadEatsBoise pic.twitter.com/wPJL3yEkz8— Alton Brown (@altonbrown) February 26, 2015
Kelly and Kornfield plan to launch a new restaurant called Petite 4 at on the Boise Bench at 4 N. Latah St. So far, the married couple has been mum about Petite 4’s concept, except to say it will open in spring.
There’s also no word yet on a replacement tenant at 224 N. 10th St.
Quick! Somebody open another new taqueria!
Love a family run establishment. My pick? The Reuben at @bleubird_boise #ABRoadEatsBoise pic.twitter.com/wPJL3yEkz8— Alton Brown (@altonbrown) February 26, 2015
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments