It’s raining tortillas, amigos! 4 new Boise taco restaurants to open starting Jan. 26

A tidal wave of hot sauce will spill through the streets of Boise beginning next week.
Four new taco-slinging restaurants are slated to open between now and April — three of them Downtown.
The tortilla barrage starts at 11th and Main streets. Calle 75 Street Tacos — known for trailer vending and a permanent location at The Village at Meridian — will debut its Boise restaurant Friday, Jan. 26, at 110 N. 11th St.
Calle 75 was supposed to open Jan. 19 , but the date got pushed. “Apologies about the confusion,” Calle 75 wrote Monday on Twitter, “but we now have our occupancy and all licenses.” The fast-casual Mexican joint will satisfy taco cravings in the old Golden Phoenix Oriental Express space across from Neurolux bar.
Never miss a local story.
Next on the Mexi-calendar: The Funky Taco at 801 W. Bannock St. Known for its large food trailer, The Funky Taco will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former Mongolian Grill space. The target date is Feb. 28.
Less than a block away at 222 N. 8th St., Diablo & Sons will add spice to the 8th Street entertainment corridor. The bar-driven hangout in the old Pollo Rey spot is on pace to open the first week of April. Specializing in “tacos, beer and mezcal,” Diablo & Sons is operated by the owners of nearby standouts Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge.
Students at Boise State University are salivating over the thought of Madre, a fast-casual boutique taqueria aiming for a March 1 launch in the Lusk District. Boise newcomers John and Julie Cuevas will run an “adventurous taqueria” at 1034 S. La Pointe St. John Cuevas was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Pacific in 2008.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments