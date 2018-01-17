More Videos

  Two sides of Pollo Rey in summer 2017: Restaurant and live music venue

    In this video shot in May 2017, David Roberts, brand manager for Pollo Rey, Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge, talks about the restaurant deciding to delay its closure planned earlier this year -- and then hosting live music this summer. Pollo Rey's last day is Saturday, Oct. 21. Diablo & Sons will open in the space in 2018.

In this video shot in May 2017, David Roberts, brand manager for Pollo Rey, Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge, talks about the restaurant deciding to delay its closure planned earlier this year -- and then hosting live music this summer. Pollo Rey's last day is Saturday, Oct. 21. Diablo & Sons will open in the space in 2018. Video Michael Deeds / Photos Michael Cullen mdeeds@idahostatesman.com
In this video shot in May 2017, David Roberts, brand manager for Pollo Rey, Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge, talks about the restaurant deciding to delay its closure planned earlier this year -- and then hosting live music this summer. Pollo Rey's last day is Saturday, Oct. 21. Diablo & Sons will open in the space in 2018. Video Michael Deeds / Photos Michael Cullen mdeeds@idahostatesman.com
Words & Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

It’s raining tortillas, amigos! 4 new Boise taco restaurants to open starting Jan. 26

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 17, 2018 06:32 AM

A tidal wave of hot sauce will spill through the streets of Boise beginning next week.

Four new taco-slinging restaurants are slated to open between now and April — three of them Downtown.

The tortilla barrage starts at 11th and Main streets. Calle 75 Street Tacos — known for trailer vending and a permanent location at The Village at Meridian — will debut its Boise restaurant Friday, Jan. 26, at 110 N. 11th St.

Calle 75 was supposed to open Jan. 19 , but the date got pushed. “Apologies about the confusion,” Calle 75 wrote Monday on Twitter, “but we now have our occupancy and all licenses.” The fast-casual Mexican joint will satisfy taco cravings in the old Golden Phoenix Oriental Express space across from Neurolux bar.

Next on the Mexi-calendar: The Funky Taco at 801 W. Bannock St. Known for its large food trailer, The Funky Taco will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former Mongolian Grill space. The target date is Feb. 28.

Funky Space
A rendering of The Funky Taco, slated to open Feb. 28 in the former Mongolian Grill space.
The Funky Taco

Less than a block away at 222 N. 8th St., Diablo & Sons will add spice to the 8th Street entertainment corridor. The bar-driven hangout in the old Pollo Rey spot is on pace to open the first week of April. Specializing in “tacos, beer and mezcal,” Diablo & Sons is operated by the owners of nearby standouts Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge.

Students at Boise State University are salivating over the thought of Madre, a fast-casual boutique taqueria aiming for a March 1 launch in the Lusk District. Boise newcomers John and Julie Cuevas will run an “adventurous taqueria” at 1034 S. La Pointe St. John Cuevas was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Pacific in 2008.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Videos

