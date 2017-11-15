A beef pastrami reuben, shown shortly after Bleubird opened in 2012.
Local, ‘urban-chic’ restaurant to close in Downtown Boise

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

November 15, 2017 9:11 AM

When Bleubird opened at 10th and Idaho streets in 2012, the buzz was palpable among Downtown Boise movers and shakers.

Dance choreographer Trey McIntyre tweeted his approval of the counter-service lunch spot: “3rd customer ever ... It’s delicious!” The Idaho Statesman gushed about the former coffee shop’s “Portland-esque, urban-chic makeover.” Lines sometimes backed up to the door for grilled cheese or turkey sandwiches, and the eatery’s charcuterie and artisan cheeses.

But husband and wife Dave Kelly and Sarah Kornfield have decided to move on to a new restaurant adventure.

Bleubird, 224 N. 10th St., will close on Jan. 26, 2018. The couple made the announcement on Facebook.

“Bleubird has far exceeded any expectations we had set for our small business thanks to all of our good customers. We are truly grateful for your business and support ... . These next few months we will continue to focus on what makes Bleubird great and provide high quality ingredients, attention to detail and great customer service.”

In spring 2018, Kelly and Kornfield plan to open a new restaurant, Petite 4, at 4 N. Latah St. on the Boise Bench. An email and Facebook message seeking additional information has not been returned.

Kornfield, a Boise native, worked in the kitchens at Richard’s, Richard’s Across the Street and Bittercreek Alehouse before landing an executive chef job in Vail, Colorado. That’s where she met Kelly, before the couple relocated to Boise to open the Bird.

• • • 

