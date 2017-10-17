Pollo Rey restaurant to close Oct. 21 after 22 years in Boise. Here’s what opens next

Last call for a fish burrito at Pollo Rey.
The Mexican restaurant, a Boise staple at the corner of 8th and Idaho streets since 1995, will close this weekend. Pollo Rey’s final day is Saturday, Oct. 21.
Coming soon to the space: Diablo & Sons, a bar-driven restaurant specializing in “tacos, beer and mezcal,” says brand manager David Roberts, who also handles Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge next door.
After a couple of months of construction, Diablo & Sons is expected to open in late January at 222 N. 8th St.
Expect significant changes.
“It’ll be in the vein of our other restaurants,” Roberts says. “Well-designed and comfortable, and ambience that makes you want to hang out for a while.”
As a thank you to customers, Pollo Rey is giving away bags of its proprietary spice blend used to make rotisserie chicken. “You just show up and ask for them,” Roberts says. Pollo Rey is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regulars will grab one last fish taco and reminisce about the restaurant’s affordable, fast-casual meals. But Mexican food aficionados have reason to look forward to Diablo & Sons. The fresh concept will involve a more thoughtful culinary approach, Roberts says. Special varieties of organic, locally grown corn will be used to make tortillas.
“We have a molino, and we’ve been experimenting for quite a while with fresh masa made daily,” Roberts says. “So every taco that you get would be made and pressed that day from heirloom corns.”
Diablo & Sons tacos aren’t fusion tacos, but they’re not exclusively classically inspired tacos, either, he adds.
“They’re just really good tacos,” Roberts says. “We want to focus on tradition but we’re not bound by it.”
• • •
