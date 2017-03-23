5 Things to Do This Spring Break Weekend in Boise

1. KID AROUND
Sorry to go all Mom and Dad on ya, but if you have school-age children, you know what’s up: There’s no school next week. Two suggestions for entertaining the kids: A T. Rex Named Sue at the Discovery Center of Idaho and the new Wahooz Indoor Adventure Park. The best thing about the dinosaur exhibit is that once the kids are done with Dino, they can explore the rest of the Discovery Center’s gadgets for hours. And if you haven’t checked out Wahooz’ recent expansion, I can personally vouch for it. My sons, who are 8 and 6, think it is “epic-awesome-jackpot.”
2. DO TREEFORT
In case you haven’t noticed, there suddenly are a billion beards in town. Treefort Music Fest runs now through Sunday at multiple venues in Downtown Boise. The epicenter is 12th and Grove streets. Even if you’re not attending concerts, you should wander down. If you are going out for music? Assuming you’re not a Pitchfork staffer, here’s some help deciding which bands to see.
3. DO FREEFORT
Low on cash? No prob. Do Treefort on a budget. I call it Freefort. Whether you’re sipping special beers at exceptional brew festival Alefort or just hitting day parties featuring bands, there are all sorts of ways to soak up the Treefort vibe without buying a wristband or forking over a cover charge. There are some exceptional bands. Check out this video snippet of Magna Carda I took last year at Treefunk, the free outdoor stage at PreFunk beer bar.
4. GO TO CHURCH
Rocked-up country singer Eric Church recently put the hurt on ticket scalpers. Many fans who go see him Friday at Taco Bell Arena will be in seats that previously had jacked-up prices from secondary ticket sellers. Whether you dig Church’s music or not, you gotta admit: The dude is cool to his fans.
5. ENTER THE GARDEN
I dare you. Head down to Treefort, then see if you can discreetly sneak into the Boise Centre without anyone noticing. Your uber-hipster-indie-coolness is at stake, but look, man: After Treefort ends, your flower beds will still be rockin’. The Boise Flower and Garden Show is Friday through Sunday.
