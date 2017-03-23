Words & Deeds

March 23, 2017 3:24 PM

5 Things to Do This Spring Break Weekend in Boise

Michael Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

By Michael Deeds

1. KID AROUND

Sorry to go all Mom and Dad on ya, but if you have school-age children, you know what’s up: There’s no school next week. Two suggestions for entertaining the kids: A T. Rex Named Sue at the Discovery Center of Idaho and the new Wahooz Indoor Adventure Park. The best thing about the dinosaur exhibit is that once the kids are done with Dino, they can explore the rest of the Discovery Center’s gadgets for hours. And if you haven’t checked out Wahooz’ recent expansion, I can personally vouch for it. My sons, who are 8 and 6, think it is “epic-awesome-jackpot.”

Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

Sue is the largest complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil on record at 42 feet long and 13 feet tall. The skeleton was reconstructed at the Discovery Center of Idaho in Boise Jan. 16, 2017, for an exhibit that opens to the public Saturday, Jan. 21.

2. DO TREEFORT

In case you haven’t noticed, there suddenly are a billion beards in town. Treefort Music Fest runs now through Sunday at multiple venues in Downtown Boise. The epicenter is 12th and Grove streets. Even if you’re not attending concerts, you should wander down. If you are going out for music? Assuming you’re not a Pitchfork staffer, here’s some help deciding which bands to see.

Twenty-five-foot gorilla 'Jungo' awakens at Treefort in Boise

Jungo Blizzard, 25 feet tall with an arm span of 45 feet, awakens in Downtown Boise Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the start of Treefort Music Festival. Boise's Sam Johnson and a crew of dozens created the macro puppet for this year's Treefort and pieced t

3. DO FREEFORT

Low on cash? No prob. Do Treefort on a budget. I call it Freefort. Whether you’re sipping special beers at exceptional brew festival Alefort or just hitting day parties featuring bands, there are all sorts of ways to soak up the Treefort vibe without buying a wristband or forking over a cover charge. There are some exceptional bands. Check out this video snippet of Magna Carda I took last year at Treefunk, the free outdoor stage at PreFunk beer bar.

Magna Carda at Treefunk during Treefort 2016

Austin, Texas, hip-hop band Magna Carda performs at PreFunk beer bar as part of a free 2nd Chance showcase at Treefort Music Fest in Boise.

4. GO TO CHURCH

Rocked-up country singer Eric Church recently put the hurt on ticket scalpers. Many fans who go see him Friday at Taco Bell Arena will be in seats that previously had jacked-up prices from secondary ticket sellers. Whether you dig Church’s music or not, you gotta admit: The dude is cool to his fans.

• • • 

5. ENTER THE GARDEN

I dare you. Head down to Treefort, then see if you can discreetly sneak into the Boise Centre without anyone noticing. Your uber-hipster-indie-coolness is at stake, but look, man: After Treefort ends, your flower beds will still be rockin’. The Boise Flower and Garden Show is Friday through Sunday.

 

• • • 

Got other suggestions? Feel free to comment. Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.

