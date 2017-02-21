Scalping scalpers, Eric Church releases great new seats to Boise concert

Country singer Eric Church is fed up with scalpers.
In a time-consuming, noble move that deserves praise and gratitude, Church has canceled more than 25,000 tickets purchased for this spring’s nationwide Holdin’ My Own Tour. The show rolls into Taco Bell Arena in Boise on Friday, March 24.
The seats — identified as scalper purchases — will become available for purchase at noon today on Ticketmaster. That means Church’s true fans will have a chance to score desirable tickets at face value.
“We’re getting better at identifying who the scalpers are,” Church told The Associated Press. “Every artist can do this, but some of them don’t. Some of them don’t feel the way I feel or are as passionate.”
