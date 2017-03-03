March Madness! New Boise sports bar to open this month

If your bracket is still rocking during the Final Four, you’ll have a new hot spot to watch the NCAA Tournament.
Native Grill & Wings is scheduled to open Monday, March 27, at 7700 W. State St. in Boise. It’s the latest restaurant to appear in the mixed-use North Pointe development across the street from Wal-Mart. Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Smashburger recently opened there. Black Bear Diner is on the way.
This will be the first Native Grill & Wings in Boise for the Phoenix-area franchise, but not in the Treasure Valley. A Native Grill & Wings opened in October at 16808 N. Marketplace Blvd. in Nampa.
Native Grill & Wings has about three dozen locations, mostly in Arizona. It’s similar to sports bar franchise Buffalo Wild Wings, which has a location in Downtown Boise and in Meridian.
Will Native Grill will be on par with Buffalo Wild Wings — or even raise the sports bar?
Buffalo Wild Wings made a concerted effort to appeal to beer geeks when it opened Downtown last August — with 30 brews on tap including local choices. It’s unclear whether Native Grill will similarly beer-geared. But Native Grill’s food menu has a bit more variety. There are 21 wing flavors. (A couple have been added since the ad below was made.) There also are non-wing options: pizzas, calzones, burgers, sandwiches, fish and salads. Native Grill also has gluten-friendly and kids menus.
Established in 1979 as Native New Yorker, Native Grill’s owners were supposedly “the first to bring wings to Arizona.” In 2014, the restaurant rebranded itself and started focusing on growth in states such as Idaho, Montana and Texas.
