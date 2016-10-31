New sports bar and restaurant opens in Nampa, coming to Boise

Don’t get your feathers ruffled, Buffalo Wild Wings, but you’ve got competition.
Native Grill & Wings, a franchise sports bar based in the Phoenix area, opened Monday at 16808 N. Marketplace Blvd. in Nampa. The restaurant will hold grand-opening festivities Friday and Saturday that include specials and prizes.
A second Native Grill & Wings is projected to open at 7700 W. State St. in Boise in March 2017. The Native Grill website also indicates a third restaurant is “coming soon” at 1555 S. Broadway Ave.
With about three dozen locations, mostly in Arizona, Native Grill & Wings is in the midst of an expansion that puts it on a smaller but similar playing field to ubiquitous Buffalo Wild Wings. Although there are similarities between the two restaurants — notably, wings, beer and tons of TVs — Native Grill has a more diverse menu, plus a game-watching atmosphere that some customers probably won’t find as over-the-top volume-driven as BWW.
The Native Grill menu includes 20 wing flavors, plus other food options such as pizzas, calzones, burgers, sandwiches and fish. There’s also a modest kids menu.
Native Grill was established in 1979 as Native New Yorker. The company claims its original owners were “the first to bring wings to Arizona.”
In 2014, the restaurant rebranded itself as Native Grill & Wings. It’s now focusing on growing in other states such as Idaho, Montana, Texas and others.
Hours at the Nampa location are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Phone: (208) 475-4799. Online: nativegrillandwings.com.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments