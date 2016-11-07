Hungry as a bear? New Boise diner to open near Wal-Mart

If you’re hungry as a bear and cruising past Wal-Mart in Boise next year, you’re in luck.
Comfort-food franchise chain Black Bear Diner plans to open a restaurant at 7552 W. State St. — directly across from Wally World. The restaurant is projected for August 2017, but there’s a chance that date will float into the final quarter.
Known for an iconic carved bear outside and “good old-fashioned family food” inside, Black Bear Diner serves breakfast all day. It also dishes up lunch and dinner staples ranging from big burgers to fish tacos, basket combos to salads, plus home-style meals such as housemade meatloaf and slow-cooked pot roast.
Based in Redwood, Calif., Black Bear Diner has 85 diners in eight Western states; 86 if you include the restaurant opening Nov. 14 in Barstow, Calif.
Two already operate in Idaho: one in Boise at 1731 S. Entertainment Ave., which opened in 2012 near the Boise Spectrum, and another in Chubbuck (near Pocatello).
Online: blackbeardiner.com.
