Coming to Hyde Park: a wine bar(?), a ’70s lounge, more parking-lot parties

There soon might be more places to drink than dogs in the North End.
Camel’s Crossing could open by spring in the former Acquired Again Antiques at 1304 W. Alturas St. A Portland couple who recently moved to Boise has applied for permits to open the bar, which would offer beer, wine and “higher-end charcuterie” food such as salads and sandwiches. Oh, and ’70s soul and R&B tunes. “The whole vibe is going to be basically a contemporary twist on a 1970s lounge,” proprietor Scott McCoy told the Idaho Statesman. “A place where people can sit and talk.”
Interesting. Sounds yupster-ish.
Meanwhile, a wine bar/tasting room is rumored to be opening in the old Blue Moon Antiques building at 1611 N. 13th St. Even the Idaho Wine Commission has heard talk of it.
How many beer and wine hangouts can Hyde Park handle? I already count more than half a dozen places to grab a drink. Scott Graves, owner of 13th Street Pub & Grill and Parilla Grill, says he’d welcome another competitor to draw Boiseans to Hyde Park. “My personal opinion, the more the merrier,” Graves says. “I’m sure there’s a saturation point; I don’t know where it’s at. The only thing I think I would be concerned with — which I don’t think is a problem in Hyde Park, but customers do — is parking.”
The city of Boise might present a hurdle for any potential new Hyde Park bar. “There’s certain codes for how many seats you can have, or how many parking spots you need for seats,” Graves says. “Hyde Park is a little different.”
“I still think 70 percent of my patrons at Parilla walk,” he adds.
If you live on the North End, entertainment options keep growing.
Years ago, live bands cranked in the parking lot behind 13th Street Pub and Parilla Grill. Graves isn’t ready to commit to bringing back concerts — too many neighbors complained — but he is planning four parking-lot events in 2017.
An inaugural Beer & Wine Expo in November was shockingly successful. “Ten times better than I thought it was going to go,” Graves says. So he’s planning for two more of those — in spring and fall. He’s also trying to organize a smoked-barbecue event in spring and a chili feed later in the year.
