Party! 2 Boise beer, wine festivals this weekend

It’s time to party if you’re a fan of local beer and wine.
Choose from two outdoor alcohol gatherings this weekend — a Beer & Wine Expo in the North End and a Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival in Old Boise.
▪ Local vendors will pour samples from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Beer & Wine Expo, a new event under a heated tent in the parking lot behind 13th Street Pub & Grill, 1520 N. 13th St.
The idea, organizer Nate Clark says, is to introduce people to potential beers and wines they might like to purchase for the holiday season.
“It’s very grassroots,” Clark says, “but it’s generating some steam, and I think it’s going to go well.”
The expo costs $10 at the gate, which can be credited toward $25 or more in purchases. The beer and wine will be sold at cheaper prices than you’ll normally find elsewhere in town, Clark adds. Participating breweries include Powderhaus, Payette, Sockeye, Woodland Empire, Crooked Fence, Boise, Grand Teton, Edge, Wallace, Sawtooth and Mother Earth. Wineries include Mouvance, Cinder, Split Rail/Strange Folk, Sawtooth, St. Chapelle and Indian Creek.
You must be 21 or older to attend.
▪ The fourth annual Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival will run from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 5th and Grove streets. This Pray for Snow festival is different from the almost identically named one hosted by 10 Barrel Brewing every year.
More than 40 breweries are expected to participate. Other highlights, according to the event’s Facebook page, include three live DJs, a snowboard/ski rail jam, a cigar tent, whiskey sampling, food trucks, ski/snowboard vendors and three Idaho ski resorts.
Idaho Statesman cocktail columnist Kevin Hopper, who attended last year, said it was a great event.
“There were plenty of beer samples to be had,” Hopper said. “My experience was purchase and light up a cigar from the tobacco shop booth, and walk around sampling beer and popping into booths selling local clothing, sunglasses, etcetera.”
Tickets are $25 at brownpapertickets.com or $30 at the gate. Non-drinkers pay $5. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
