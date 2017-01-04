Camel’s Crossing: ‘Contemporary twist on a 1970s lounge’ planned in Hyde Park

Scott McCoy said he and his wife, Caitlin, and their young child left Portland five months ago partly because it’s so expensive there. They fell in love with Boise’s North End neighborhood and moved into a home near Hyde Park.
Recently, Scott McCoy saw a sign announcing space for lease at what was once Acquired Again Antiques — about two blocks from where the McCoys live now.
McCoy, who said he’s worked in restaurants and bars in Portland for the past decade, didn’t hesitate. The McCoys formed a company in November with an eye to opening a beer and wine bar in the former antique store. Last week, they applied for permits with the city of Boise to operate the business, which they have named Camel’s Crossing.
McCoy said he’s not planning any changes to the exterior of the building besides putting up new signs, which will be the same size and shape as the existing ones.
Besides beer and wine, Camel’s Crossing will offer “higher-end charcuterie” food, including salads and sandwiches, McCoy said. 1970s-era soul and R&B will dominate the music.
“The whole vibe is going to be basically a contemporary twist on a 1970s lounge,” McCoy said. “A place where people can sit and talk.”
The application is due before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission in mid-February. McCoy said he hopes to open Camel’s Crossing sometime in the spring.
He said he wants to make sure people who live in the area are happy about the bar opening there, and he’s not aware of any major obstacles to it.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
