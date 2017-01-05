Two revamped bars, restaurants to open near Boise State in next two weeks

Things are looking up if you’re a bargoer near the Boise State campus.
Tap & Cask and The Shed both plan to open in the next two weeks.
Tap and Cask is a reinvented bar and restaurant going into the recently closed Tilted Kilt “breastaurant” spot at 1555 S. Broadway Ave. The Shed is a rebranding of The Lift 2 Bar & Grill at 1010 S. La Pointe St.
With the same owner and staff that had operated Tilted Kilt, Tap & Cask is aiming to open by the middle to late part of next week, general manager Marshall Myers says. He describes the construction, menu overhaul and new look as a “facelift plus.”
“We’re not ripping up walls,” he says. “Definitely polishing what we had.”
“I would say kind of a mixture between a barrelhouse and a sports bar,” Myers explains. “Just that warm, kind of mellowness with a barrelhouse that has all those craft beers that you’re looking for, but at the same time, that sports bar feel where everybody is having a good time.”
The menu will include a lot of “comfort food with a twist,” he says. “It’ll be a step up from what we were doing before.” Tap & Cask will have the same number of tap handles — 36 — but there will be more of an emphasis on local beers.
And less emphasis on cleavage, one would assume.
Meanwhile, The Lift 2 had planned to reinvent itself as The Shed on Jan. 1. That transformation got delayed by weather.
The Lift 2 now plans to close Jan. 9-11 for remodeling, owner Jason Kovac says, before reopening Jan. 12 as The Shed.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
