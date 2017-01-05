Two revamped bars, restaurants to open near Boise State in next two weeks

1:46 Meet Ted Frisbee and Graeme Essman Pause

0:59 Snowshoeing in the Boise Foothills

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

2:48 Take ride on an ACHD snow plow

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

1:48 Chandler Hutchison "Is becoming that Derrick Marks that we need"

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne