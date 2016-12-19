The Shed bar and restaurant to open Jan. 1, replacing The Lift 2

0:59 Check out the tubing action at Eagle Island State Park Pause

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

8:55 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, on Cactus Bowl prep, says Cory Young will transfer

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

5:19 The Rag Co. opens new shop in Boise

2:53 Got a domain name? How to check its status, and how to spot scams like this one

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

3:26 Big Snow Delights Skiers for Bogus Basin's Opening Day of the 2016-2017 Season