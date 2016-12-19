The Shed bar and restaurant to open Jan. 1, replacing The Lift 2

Less than a year after opening near Boise State, The Lift 2 will become The Shed — and bring a shiny new set of tools.
The bar and restaurant at 1010 S. La Pointe St. will rebrand itself Jan. 1 with a different name, a new look and a revamped menu.
“A whole new thing,” owner Jason Kovac says.
Kovac recently sold the original, successful Lift at 4091 W. State St. after 11 years. Renaming The Lift 2 will differentiate it, Kovac says.
The Shed’s decor will be memorable for its wood, inside and out. In addition to a menu overhaul, a couple of less-expensive beers will be added to the bar’s taplist.
“We’re not a college bar,” Kovac says, “but we do want to make it affordable for students, also.”
“We’re not going to cheapen the brand at all,” Kovac adds. “We’re going to have great food. Everything is from scratch, homemade. We’re known for good pub food, and we’re going to be creative with some things.”
The Shed’s new sign will be hung Jan. 1. Additional construction, including front and back patios, is expected to be finished by March.
“You never know what you’re going to find in Grandpa’s Shed,” Kovac says.
Wait — is that really The Shed’s slogan?
“No!” he says with a laugh.
▪ Online: Check out The Lift 2 for two more weeks at facebook.com/liftbarandgrill2. The Shed will have a Facebook page soon.
Comments