Boise ‘breastaurant’ closes; new bar, restaurant to open instead

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, a Celtic-themed “breastaurant” in Boise, has closed.
The sports bar, which opened in 2014 in the former Murphy’s Seafood spot at 1555 S. Broadway Ave., had its last day Dec. 30. Featuring waitresses in plaid bras and “mini-kilts,” Tilted Kilt is an Arizona-based operation with franchise locations in the United States and Canada. Its slogan: “A cold beer never looked so good.”
The space won’t stay dark long. Tap & Cask, a new bar and restaurant, plans to open there. More details should be available this week.
Tilted Kilt’s closure signals the end of multiple options for local breastaurant connoisseurs. (Bare, er, bear with me here.) Hooters closed in 2013 near Boise Towne Square, right after Twin Peaks opened at 7751 W. Spectrum St. Now only Twin Peaks remains — with its “eats, drinks, scenic views.”
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
