Stuff a stocking (and stomach) with ‘Idaho Ho Ho’ CD

Dear Santa: Please forgive Chad Dryden for saying a naughty word. Like many kids, he’s just overexcited about Christmas — not to mention sales of this year’s “Idaho Ho Ho” holiday CD.
“It’s kicking some serious yuletide ass,” says Dryden, marketing director at the Record Exchange.
The disc’s sales already have eclipsed 2014 and 2015 at Boise’s iconic record store. With luck, and generosity from music fans, “Idaho Ho Ho” will rock its way to a record-setting number — feeding hungry Idahoans all the way.
“Idaho Ho Ho” has become a Boise tradition since Moxie Java launched the project in 2010. Present and past Idaho musicians donate holiday-oriented originals and covers. Money from CD sales goes to The Idaho Foodbank.
The music is diverse. This year’s “Idaho Ho Ho” includes acts ranging from the Emily Stanton Band and Korby Lenker to The Fool Squad and Afrosonics.
The mission is focused. “Idaho Ho Ho” dollars have allowed the Foodbank to provide the equivalent of almost 200,000 meals to Idahoans over the years.
That statistic is crazy.
I’m hoping it nudges you to contribute. When you spend the $15.99 at the Record Exchange — or pick up the CD at a Moxie — you’re treating yourself to holiday music. You’re discovering local musicians and supporting their passion. And you’re feeding real, struggling Idahoans — our friends and neighbors, adults and children.
“Idaho Ho Ho” makes a cool local stocking stuffer, too. That’s why the CD is placed in a highly visible spot at the Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St.
“We sell the thing like hotcakes through Christmas Eve,” Dryden says.
Concert for Cause postponed
As “The Year Without a Santa Claus” taught us, you can’t cancel Christmas.
Consequently, you can’t cancel Concert for Cause.
But you can postpone it. The longtime event from 94.9 FM The River will not happen during the holiday season. It’s a first for the fundraiser for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
“We just had horrible luck routing a band through town,” says Tim Johnstone, program director at The River.
The alternate plan is to hold Concert for Cause in February or March at the Knitting Factory. Whether that switcheroo affects fundraising remains to be seen.
Concert for Cause has raised about $250,000 during its 15 or 16 years. (“There’s debate in-house about when it started,” Johnstone explains.) In recent times, it’s raised about $20,000 per pop. It generated $40,000 when Billy Idol headlined in 2014. Much of the money comes from live and silent auctions. Christmas shopping drives the bidding on many auction items.
Johnstone is hopeful that holding Concert for Cause in early 2017 still will pay off. Next Christmas, it should be able to return to its regular scheduled holiday programming.
Later jazz at Chandlers
Chandlers at Hotel 43 in Downtown Boise will close during January for remodeling. Shortly after the restaurant reopens Feb. 7, its jazz program will get a new look, too.
Chandlers will stay open later on weekends, offering a jazz set from a featured entertainer performing as late as 1 a.m.
Food and table service will complement the live music in a sophisticated setting, owner Rex Chandler says.
“I just think that we’ve got a market here that hasn’t been tapped for a supper club or jazz club type of atmosphere,” he says.
Entertainment notes
Both nights (Dec. 21 and 22) of this year’s Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza fundraiser at the Egyptian Theatre have sold out in advance. ... Remember how the ceiling crumbled on the Brothers Osborne at the Egyptian Theatre on Nov. 27? It rained plaster at a Brothers Osborne show again — about 5 minutes before the duo took the stage Dec. 10 at the Hanford Fox Theatre in Hanford, Calif. The Osbornes hopped on top of their tour bus outside and played a 30-minute acoustic set instead.
