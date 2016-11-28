Words & Deeds

November 28, 2016 2:52 PM

Country band brings house down (and ceiling) at Egyptian Theatre

Michael Deeds

By Michael Deeds

The Brothers Osborne might be a country band, but they rock too hard for Boise. The duo’s concert Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre ended without an encore after debris from the ceiling began falling onto the stage.

The incident occurred toward the end of the show, so it wasn’t a major deal. Still, it generated amusing responses online from the band and its fans. (Wait, nobody made any quips about the band getting plastered on stage? Or mentioned Parliament’s “Tear the Roof Off the Sucker”?)

A Downtown landmark at Main Street and Capitol Boulevard, the Egyptian Theatre is used regularly for concerts, movies and arts productions. The venue is closed Mondays, so I wasn’t able to reach management for comment about the structural glitch. An email to promoter CMoore Live, who produced the Brothers Osborne show, was not immediately returned.

Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel is slated to perform at the Egyptian on Friday. He might want to bring a hard hat.

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

