New Greek restaurant to serve free gyros Thursday in Boise

Last week, it was free ice cream in Boise. This week, it’s free warm, pita-wrapped sandwiches.
Local restaurant chain The Gyro Shack will host a grand-opening party Thursday at 777 W. Main St. on the west side of the Clearwater Building. The eatery will hand out free gyros, catering-style, from 4 to 6 p.m. along the Grove Plaza walkway outside the restaurant. People will be able to build their own gyros from a buffet. The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Downtown Boise suddenly is gyro central. The Gyro Shack is an olive’s throw away from Meraki Greek Street Food, which opened in October at 345 S. 8th St. in BoDo. Like Meraki, this Gyro Shack is a sit-down restaurant, unlike the drive-thru Gyro Shacks at 5602 W. State St. and 6935 W. Overland Road. Another drive-thru Gyro Shack is slated to open in Meridian at 1050 E. Fairview Ave. in December.
“Mediterranean cuisine is one of the fastest-growing segments of the food business,” Gyro Shack CEO Doug Miller says. “Our plan is to be operating as many as 10 Gyro Shacks in the Treasure Valley, including Nampa and Caldwell, within the next three years, plus we recently awarded 25 franchises to several groups in Washington and North Idaho.”
The Gyro Shack’s affordable menu ranges from The Deluxe gyro ($5.39) and hummus with warm pita ($4.99) to Greek salad ($7.59 large/$4.99 small) and baklava ($3.99).
Hours Downtown: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday. Phone: (208) 918-0004.
