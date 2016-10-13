New Greek restaurant holds grand opening Saturday in Boise

If you’re craving an authentic gyro, head to Downtown Boise.
After a recent soft opening, Meraki Greek Street Food will hold its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at 345 S. 8th St. The fast-casual eatery is in the former Proto’s Pizza spot in the BoDo district.
Meraki is owned by Aki Kalatzakis and his retired father, Taki. Both men moved here from the Bay Area to open the restaurant. A former executive chef specializing in Mediterranean food, Taki is transitioning cooking duties to Aki while teaching him family recipes. “His tzatzki sauce is second to none,” Aki says.
In an email, Aki’s wife, Farrah, shared food options planned for the grand opening: “We will be serving your choice of traditional Pork, Beef/Lamb and Chicken Gyros. We also will have a lot of yummy Greek dishes to choose from: Specialty Gyros, Greek Salad, Village Salad, Gyro Salad, Spanakopita, Bourekia (Greek fried cheese sticks — kids and adults can't get enough of them!), Fava Keftedes (Greek-style Fava Croquettes for a vegetarian option. Delicious in a gyro — similar to a falafel — or great as a standalone dish), Pita Sampler Plates, Greek fries, Feta Fries, Gyro Fries, Baklava bites, Loukoumades and kid-friendly plates to name a few.
To drink: bottles of imported Greek beer and wine, another half dozen craft beers on draft and a delicious cider (really awesome lineup from Barbarian, Pauderhaus, Mother Earth) root and ginger beers from Bucksnort, and we are the first in Boise to offer Stubborn Soda for our fountain beverages (which are made with all natural flavors, natural sugars, and no high fructose corn syrup).”
