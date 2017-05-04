Treat mom to a special meal on Mother’s Day

This list includes some local restaurants offering special menus or deals for Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14. There are many other restaurants open on Mother’s Day offering their regular menus; please check with your favorite.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato, 999 Main St. in Boise, will serve a gourmet buffet ($34.99 per person, $19.99 kids 6 to 12, 5 and younger free) from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Included will be fruit selections, salads, pastas, seafood and a special chef’s paella. There will be an omelet station as well as scrambled eggs with gruyere cheese and scallions, and breakfast favorites such as coconut French toast with handmade whipped cream and fresh strawberries, and biscuits and sausage gravy.
There also will be a four-tier chocolate fountain and $5 mimosas.
Reservations required; 342-4900.
Asiago’s, 1002 Main St. in Boise, will have a brunch buffet ($24.95 adults, $9.95 kids 6-12, 5 and younger free) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Some of the buffet features will be chive biscuits with herbed sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, crème brulee, French toast, omelets to order, Italian strata, fruit and salads. There also will be an assorted antipasta table, pastas, house-smoked filet with rosemary-cherry reduction, fennel-pepper turkey breast with sage-mustard sauce, and slow roasted pork tenderloin with creole spice rub and herbed honey.
You can wash it all down with an Italian mimosa. (Beverages are an additional cost.)
The restaurant will serve dinner from 5-9 p.m.
Reservations recommended; 336-5552.
Bacon, 121 N. 9th St. in Boise, will be augmenting its daytime menu (7 a.m.-3 p.m.) with a few specials designed with mom in mind. No reservations required.
Bardenay, at 610 W. Grove St. in Boise and at 155 E. Riverside Drive in Eagle, will have brunch buffets ($29.95 adults, $14.95 children 4-12, 3 and younger free) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Price includes either a mimosa, a glass of OJ, coffee or a soda. The buffet features a prime-rib carving station, omelet bar, shrimp cocktail, waffles, specialty cheeses and desserts, thick-cut bacon, chicken wings, salmon, assorted potatoes, asparagus and hollandaise, eggs, biscuits and gravy, ham and sausage and fresh fruit. No reservations. Boise number: 426-0538; Eagle number: 938-5093.
Bella Aquila, 775. S. Rivershore Lane in Eagle, will offer a pair of specials — filet oscar and lobster scramble — in addition to regular menu items. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations required with some openings still available; 938-1900.
Bittercreek Alehouse & Red Feather Lounge, 246 N. 8th St. in Boise, will have a prix fixe food-champagne pairing from 10:30 a.m. to noon in The Cellar, the event space beneath Red Feather. Tickets are required and limited; go to www.eventbrite.com or call 429-6340.
Aperitif: Coiled Rizza French 75 / berry and brie pancake bite.
Course 1: Pehu-Simonet Face Nord Brut / herb frittata with smoked trout.
Course 2: Vilmart & Cie Grand Reserve Brut / fried chicken and waffle.
Course 3: Chartogne Taillet Rose Brut / candied bacon and avocado bite.
Course 4: Simmonnet-Febvre Cremant Rose / lemon tartlet with toasted meringue.
Brick 29 Bistro, 320 11th Ave. S. in Nampa, will serve a morning buffet that is already full. Dinner seating will be 5-9 p.m. with the regular menu and a few specials.
Reservations required. Call 468-0029.
Chandlers at Hotel 43, 981 W. Grove St. in Boise, is supplementing its regular menu with a three-course offering ($43 per person) and a two-course special for children ($15 per person). Reservations for 1-8 p.m. are being accepted; 383-4300.
Diners will get a choice of soup or salad; an entrée from a list that includes prime rib, veal piccata, duck two ways, and pan-seared king salmon with wild mushrooms and pinot noir reduction; and a choice of fromage blanc cheesecake or the chocolate bomb for dessert.
Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane in Eagle, will have a buffet ($39.95 adults, $20 children 5-12) from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. that will include salad and dessert stations, with your choice of a plated entrée: Italian stuffed chicken breast with roasted potatoes and green beans; lavender roasted lamb with roasted potatoes and green beans; cedar plank salmon with mushroom risotto and green beans; or vegetarian lasagna al forno, served with green beans.
The children’s plate is chicken fingers, homemade macaroni and cheese, and carrots.
Reservations required; 947-2844.
Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St. in Boise, will be serving its regular a la carte brunch menu as well as a handful of specials. Reservations from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; 333-9800.
Eagle Hills Golf Course, 605 N. Edgewood Lane in Eagle, will offer a buffet ($43.95 adults, $40.95 seniors 60+, $24.95 kids 5-12, $9.99 kids 2-4) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. You will find a carving station (with prime rib and pork loin) and a seafood bar, as well as breakfast favorites including biscuits and gravy, Swedish hash browns, bacon, sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs and bread pudding. There also will be salads, sides and house-made desserts.
Reservations required, $3 deposit per person; 939-0402.
Emilio’s at The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd. in Boise, is offering a brunch buffet ($38 adults, $34 seniors, $16 kids) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Expect a big seafood spread (with king crab legs, poached jumbo prawns and more) and a carving station with prime rib and maple-glazed ham, alongside assorted side dishes, salads and desserts. There will be an omelet bar and Belgian waffle bar as well, along with other breakfast offerings.
Reservations required; 333-8002.
Fork, 199 N. 8th St. in Boise, will be open for brunch ($40 per person) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. You will receive a choice of a starter and an entree.
Starters: yogurt parfait with berries, hazelnut granola; spring salad with baby greens, puffed farro, mint; ginger crème fraiche; and asparagus gazpacho with feta cheese, tarragon and toasted hazelnuts. Entrees: maple French toast with roasted apples, cinnamon; duck confit salad with buttermilk, poached egg, mustard greens; smoked cod with garlic mustards, heirloom beans; polenta and roasted mushrooms with mustard greens, soft egg; primal supply burger with potato wedges; steak and eggs; and omelet with choice of cheese, mushroom and leek, or cheddar and broccoli.
Reservations: 287-1700.
Jakers Bar & Grill, 3268 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian, will have a prime rib and seafood buffet ($39.95 adults, $34.95 60 and older, $16.95 kids 6-12, $8.95 kids 2-5) from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Featured will be carved prime rib, crab legs, battered shrimp, lobster alfredo, cod tempura, baked salmon, shrimp scampi, clams and mussels. Salad bar and desserts also included; limited menu also available.
Reservations accepted and walk-ins welcome; 288-0898.
Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St. in Boise, will have a buffet 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ($40 for adults, $10 for children) featuring a carving station with prime rib, a variety of seafood, egg scrambles, fresh pastries, desserts, homemade potatoes and more. Reservations and information: 639-0440.
Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St. in Eagle, will have a brunch buffet 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with a fresh omelet made to order and a dinner buffet 4-8 p.m. with fresh grilled mini beef & shrimp kabobs ($29.99 adults, $33.99 with limitless mimosas; $27.99 60 and older, $31.99 with limitless mimosas; $13.99 kids 12 and younger). Each buffet includes fresh salad, seafood, sushi, carved prime rib, curry, tempura, gourmet cheese and crackers, vegetarian and gluten free, gourmet dessert and more.
Reservations highly recommended; visit www.riceeagle.com for details and reservations; 939-2595.
The Narrows, at Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St. in McCall, will have a made-to-order omelet station, raw bar, prime rib and honey-glazed ham carving stations, pasta, risotto and more. There also will be live piano music. Brunch ($39 adults, $15 children) is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.. Reservations recommended: (800) 657-6464.
The Ram, 709 E. Park Blvd. in Boise and at 3272 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian, will offer regular menu items with a special of kids eat for $1 with an adult entree.
Call 345-2929 for the Boise location. Call 888-0314 in Meridian.
The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., diners can wind their way through an elaborate buffet ($37 adults, $27 seniors, $15 kids 6-12, under 5 free) that includes dozens of brunch-time offerings, while listening to live jazz music.
Don’t be surprised to find prime rib, honey-glazed ham, breakfast meats, shrimp cocktail, eggs Benedict, cheese blintzes with berry sauce, fresh fruit, waffles, smoked trout, jambalaya and a custom omelet station.
Bottomless mimosas are included in the price.
Reservations required. Call 331-4943.
Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 705 W. Bannock St., Boise, is offering special Mother’s Day menu items in addition to a version of its regular brunch menu, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Moms will each receive a flower and chocolate.
Reservations recommended; 433-5598.
Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, will have brunch from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. All items from the menu are available, with special brunch features, Bloody Marys, refillable mimosas, patio seating and a children’s menu available.
Reservations recommended; 639-0440.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane at The Village at Meridian, will have a buffet ($28.99 adults, $13.99 kids 6-12) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring slow-roasted prime rib, smoked ham, wild Alaskan salmon, eggs Benedict, omelets to order, side dishes and salads. There also will be a chocolate fountain.
The champagne brunch option is $35.99 and includes mimosas and other drinks.
Reservations recommended; 895-0029.
Other Mother’s Day events:
The Bishop’s House Mother’s Day High Tea & Fashion Show, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Saturday, May 13, 1-3 p.m. The Friends of the Bishop House will host an afternoon of vintage fashion from Wendy Miller. Enjoy high tea of delicious finger foods displayed in the Victorian era. Beverages included. Cost: $40, with proceeds to benefit The Friends of The Bishop’s House mission of preserving and sustaining the historic home. Information: thebishopshouse.com; Elizabeth Yates at 342-3279; info@thebishopshouse.com
Zoo Boise’s annual brunch, 365 E. Julia Davis Drive, Boise, 9-10 a.m.
Guests will be treated to a buffet breakfast, animal presentation, zookeeper talk and a special gift for all mothers. Explore the zoo after breakfast.
Cost for the Mother’s Day Brunch: $29 adults – annual pass holders/$34 adults – non-annual pass holders; $16 children 3-11 – annual pass holders/$19 children 3-11 – non-annual pass holders; children 2 and under are free, but still require reservations. Cost includes zoo admission for the remainder of the day.
Reservations must be made online at https://store.zooboise.org/collections/events/products/mothers-day-brunch or by calling 608-7744. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, May 10.
