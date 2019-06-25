A U.S. soccer legend will play in Boise this summer. But not on a traditional field.

Have you ever watched indoor soccer at CenturyLink Arena? Brian Farber is the only Idahoan in the US National Arena Soccer Team. Farber and his teammates hope to bring indoor soccer to places where it’s never been played before. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Farber is the only Idahoan in the US National Arena Soccer Team. Farber and his teammates hope to bring indoor soccer to places where it’s never been played before.

The U.S. indoor soccer national team returns to Boise for the third straight year this summer, and it’s bringing some star power with it.

U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan will suit up for his country’s indoor team in a friendly against Mexico at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Downtown Boise’s CenturyLink Arena. Tickets cost $15 to $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Arguably the greatest men’s soccer player in U.S. history, Donovan played in three World Cups and is tied with Clint Dempsey for the most goals (57) for the national team. He is also the country’s all-time leader in assists (58) and ranks second in games played for the U.S. (157).

He won a record six MLS Cups and is the league’s all-time leader in assists (136). MLS named its MVP award after Donovan when he retired.

The 37-year-old Donovan signed with the San Diego Sockers in the Major Arena Soccer League this season. Earlier this week, he also took a front office job with San Diego’s expansion team in the USL Championship, the second tier of American club soccer.

The owners of the Boise Hawks plan to bring a USL Championship team to Boise if they can get a Downtown stadium built.

Landon Donovan retired from the MLS in 2014 and again in 2016. He’s since made a brief appearance in Mexico’s Liga MX and is playing for the San Diego Sockers indoor club this year. Jae C. Hong AP

The U.S. indoor national team previously played Brazil in an international friendly before a sold-out crowd in Boise in 2017. And last summer, the U.S. won a four-team tournament at CenturyLink Arena against Mexico, Colombia and Somalia.

The game transforms soccer from wide-open spaces to a court the size of a hockey rink. Players use the boards and glass of the hockey rink to create a fast-paced, high-scoring game. Each team fields five players and a goalkeeper.

Full rosters for the game are expected in the coming weeks, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to have soccer return for the Treasure Valley soccer community and our city, and we’re excited to welcome Landon Donovan to Boise,” CenturyLink Arena General Manager Eric Trapp said in a news release. “After the successes of last summer’s tournament and our sold-out international friendly two years ago, we couldn’t wait to bring back some of the best players in the world for a night of face-paced and competitive soccer.”