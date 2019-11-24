They were Boise’s first Little League World Series team in 1999. Where are they now?

In 1999, it was a ragtag group of 12-year-olds who helped put Boise on the map. South Central Boise Little League’s team was the first team from the Treasure Valley to make it all the way to the Little League World Series and 20 years later, they’re still the only team to get there.

On the 20-year anniversary, 6 On Your Side organized the first reunion of that team, with every player and two of the three coaches. It was the first time the group was all together since 20 years ago when they helped make history. See what they’re up to now, how they got where they are and what made that team so special.