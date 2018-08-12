Idaho baseball teams going to Little League, Legion World Series. Up next: A shot at history

What a weekend for Idaho baseball.
Coeur d’Alene’s Little League squad won the Northwest regional tournament Saturday, making it the second team in Idaho history to qualify for the Little League World Series. And then on Sunday, the Mountain View Toros became the first Treasure Valley team to ever reach the American Legion World Series.
Both will get a chance to shine on the national stage. Coeur d’Alene kicks off the Little League World Series at 2 p.m. Friday against Michigan’s Gross Pointe Woods-Shores, the Great Lakes champion, on ESPN from Williamsport, Penn. Little League teams includes players from 10 to 12 years old.
Mountain View (38-16) opens the American Legion World Series against Las Vegas Post 40, the West champ, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN 3 in Shelby, N.C. Double-A American Legion is for players 19 and younger.
Coeur d’Alene avenged its only loss at the Northwest regional tournament in the championship game Saturday. After 5-2 falling to Boulder Arrowhead of Billings, Mont., on Thursday, Coeur d’Alene rallied for a 2-0 victory with a World Series berth on the line.
Chris Reynolds struck out 10 for Coeur d’Alene and only allowed two hits in five shutout innings. Alexander Currie pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the save.
“This has been the best experience of my life,” Reynolds told the Coeur d’Alene Press.
The only other Idaho team to make the Little League World Series was South Central Boise in 1999.
Meanwhile, Mountain View rolled through the Double-A Legion regional tournament, going 5-0 and punctuating the week with a 10-0, five-inning win over Washington’s Selah-Yakima Valley in the championship game.
Jaydon Yancey threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout Sunday for the Toros, who were playing in their first regional tournament in program history. Riley Harrison led Mountain View at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Blake Jablonski, Charlie Tetinger and Braxton Mills also had two hits as Mountain View scored in every inning.
Lewiston has represented Idaho six times at the Legion World Series, including last season. But no Treasure Valley team had ever advanced to the national championship tournament until Mountain View.
Both Coeur d’Alene and Mountain View head to their respective World Series looking for more history. No team from Idaho has ever won a Little League or American League World Series title.
