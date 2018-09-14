Middleton ends Fruitland’s long winning streak; Rocky Mountain wallops Centennial

This roundup will be updated with more games and details as they become available.
The statistics told a very different story than the score Friday night when 4A contender Middleton traveled to play 3A power Fruitland.
Total offense? 426 yards for the Grizzlies to 407 for the Vikings. Total plays? 68 for Fruitland and 55 for Middleton.
But all that mattered was on the scoreboard, and it revealed the end of the Grizzlies’ 21-game winning streak: Middleton 41, Fruitland 18.
The Vikings got 264 yards passing and four touchdowns from Dallas Hagler, and they punted just one time. The efficient offense helped Middleton build a 27-6 lead entering the final quarter, and the Vikes also got the game’s only turnover, an interception of Cole Eiguern, who otherwise had another outstanding game.
Eiguern completed 20 of 38 passes for 297 yards and two scores, including a 71-yard bomb to Josh Henggeler.
Carson Smith had 10 receptions for 119 yards and two TDs for Middleton, while Henggeler had 10 catches for 221 yards.
Neal Weber kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Vikings.
Rocky Mountain 43, Centennial 14
Nick Romano rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries as the Grizzlies (4-0) continued their strong start in 5A SIC play. He had TD runs of 77, 69, 19 and 3 yards.
QB Colby Jackson threw for 196 yards and a pair of TDs for Rocky, which again played outstanding defense as well. Centennial didn’t score until about 5 minutes remained in the third quarter and had only 209 total yards.
Skyview 62, Boise 17
The Hawks (3-1) started slowly against the winless Braves (0-4) before cranking up the offense in the second half.
Boise led 10-0 after one quarter and trailed just 19-17 at the half, but it was all Skyview after that. Wyatt Storer threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter, part of a 317-yard, 5-TD night. Wade Carpenter was Storer’s favorite target, hauling in 12 catches for 146 yards and three scores.
Boise QB Carson Bohning attempted 47 passes, completing 25 and tossing a pair of scoring throws, but also was intercepted four times. Skyview forced seven turnovers.
Capital 27, Meridian 23
Jake Jones plowed in for a 1-yard TD run with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter as Capital (2-2) rallied to avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2005.
Jones ran for 75 yards on 16 carries in support of Sam Sessou-Djokoto, who had 101 rushing yards and three TDs.
Meridian (1-3) built a 23-20 halftime lead Thursday night behind quarterback Braden Honn’s three TDs, two rushing and one passing. But Capital’s defense pitched a second-half shutout.
Columbia 38, Kuna 28
Columbia scored three times in the fourth quarter to break away from a 21-21 tie and win in 4A SIC action.
The Wildcats, who trailed 28-24 with about 9 minutes left, were mostly stymied offensively, but they took advantage of big special teams plays. Allamar Alexander, who had 83 rushing yards, returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD, and Michael Cox returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a score.
Nampa 28, Ridgevue 12
Brian Carrillo rushed for 86 yards and two TDs, including a 43-yard score, and the Bulldogs (2-0) built a 28-3 lead on their way to an easy win in 4A SIC play.
Michael Sondermann had 130 yards rushing on 32 carries and scored the Warhawks’ lone TD.
Cole Valley Christian 33, Marsing 0
The Chargers held Marsing to just 78 total yards and forced three turnovers to pitch the shutout. QB Roman Conder was 14 of 18 and threw for two scores, and Ben Arthur had 96 yards receiving.
Wilder 65, Council 0
Pablo Martinez threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns on 11-for-14 passing, and the Wildcats held Council to 106 yards of offense while piling up 580 when they had the ball. Martinez threw for three TDs in the first half as Wilder took a 46-0 lead.
Homedale 56, Filer 14
Daniel Uranga completed 16 of 23 passes for 347 yards and six touchdowns as the Trojans routed Filer. Seven different receivers had catches for Homedale, which built a 56-0 lead. Carson Brown led the way with 5 receptions for 106 yards and three TDs.
Horseshoe Bend 32, Rockland 14
Horseshoe Bend’s Quade Renfro and Austin Fry combined for 241 rushing yards and three TDs to hand Rockland its third loss of the season. The duo also teamed up for a score through the air as the Mustangs (1-2) earned their first win.
Grangeville 40, McCall-Donnelly 22
The Bulldogs’ Tescher Harris was 26-for-37 passing for 379 yards and three touchdowns — all to Booker Bush — as Grangeville cruised to a 40-8 lead in its win. Bush finished with 13 receptions for 210 yards, and Blake Darr had 109 yards receiving.
