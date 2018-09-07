Prep football roundup: Skyview sends wakeup call to 5A SIC, Borah wins on heroic field goal

It’s safe to say that Skyview is going to handle the move from 4A to 5A fairly well.
Tyler Crowe ran for 274 yards and seven touchdowns Friday night, and the Hawks piled up 537 yards of offense and scored the only points of the second half in an important 48-35 victory over Eagle. It’s the first time Eagle has lost back-to-back games in five years.
Eagle (1-2), which fell last week to Borah, had the game tied at 35 after a wild first half, but Crowe scored a pair of second-half touchdowns from 2 yards out to lift Skyview (2-1).
The Hawks also did damage through the air, with quarterback Wyatt Storer completing 13-of-22 passes for 239 yards.
The teams combined for 601 yards of offense in the first half, with Skyview accounting for 344 of that on sustained drives and Eagle producing more big plays. The Mustangs had a 59-yard TD run from Cam Churchill, and TD passes of 33 and 50 yards from Ben Ford. They also got a 75-yard kickoff return for a score by Drew Lajocies.
Borah 31, Meridian 29
Kellan McCullough kicked an 18-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions an exciting 5A SIC win and prevent them from stumbling one week after knocking off Eagle.
Borah (3-0) had a 28-13 lead early in the fourth quarter on QB Jake Standlee’s 3-yard TD run, but the Warriors (1-2) got a pair of touchdowns and a safety in a span of 3 1/2 minutes to take a 29-28 lead with 3:38 remaining.
Standlee was 20-for-26 for 195 yards, and the Lions rushed for 228 yards, getting 83 and a pair of TDs from Austdan Phomphackdy.
Centennial 38, Timberline 32
Dayne Koch threw for 307 yards and five touchdowns — including the winning score in double overtime to Caden Clark from 11 yards out — as the Patriots (2-1) won a 5A SIC contest against the Wolves (0-3).
Clark had 12 catches for 184 yards and three TDs as the Patriots beat Timberline for the first time since 2011.
Mountain View 63, Boise 3
Mountain View didn’t play a single starter or throw a pass after halftime Thursday night at Dona Larsen Park. The Mavericks still racked up 532 yards of offense while holding Boise to 94 yards and forcing three turnovers.
Noah Bryant completed 11-of-17 passes for 248 yards and five TDs, all in the first half. Bronx Barrus scored three TDs on three second-half touches, running for 60- and 32-yard touchdowns and scooping up a blocked punt and returning it 45 yards for a score.
Bishop Kelly 31, Columbia 0
Bishop Kelly grounded the state’s highest-scoring 11-man offense, holding the Wildcats to 140 yards of offense and limiting star running back Allamar Alexander 42 yards on 17 carries.
Instead, Bishop Kelly (3-0) running back Ian Arellano stole the show, running for 112 yards and three TDs in a battle of two undefeated teams. Beau Nelson also threw a 36-yard TD pass to Adam Nichols for the Knights.
Columbia (2-1) was averaging 61.5 points through the first two weeks.
Vallivue 49, Emmett 21
Quarterback Lan Larison rushed for 214 yards on just 19 carries and threw for 190 yards, including a couple of long TD tosses, to lead the Falcons to a 4A SIC win.
Jayden Moran had 11 catches for 190 yards for Vallivue (2-1), including a 67-yard TD catch. Larison, who had an 81-yard TD run, also connected with Grant Garner on a 66-yard score. Garner had four catches for 152 yards.
Dylan Bemis paced the Emmett offense, going 20-for-39 for 301 yards and three TDs. Brett Kern had six receptions for 128 yards and two TDs.
Middleton 65, Caldwell 0
Middleton posted its second straight road shutout to remain unbeaten in 4A SIC action.
Vikings quarterback Dallas Hagler had a hand in four touchdowns, passing for two in the first quarter and rushing for a pair of 1-yard scores in the second quarter.
Middleton’s defense forced three turnovers and held Caldwell to 127 total yards.
Kuna 38, Ridgevue 0
Dalton Bell rushed for 120 yards and a score, and QB Matthew Austin threw for 176 yards and a pair of TDs as the Kavemen (1-2) blanked Ridgevue (1-2) in a 4A SIC game.
The Warhawks ran 56 plays but had just 55 yards of offense; Kuna had 426.
Nampa 61, Mountain Home 28
Nampa won back-to-back games for the first time since 2015. No statistics were reported.
Homedale 62, Baker (Ore.) 18
Homedale’s Mason Kincheloe did enough damage to defeat Baker on his own, running for 229 yards and four touchdowns, and also completing a 47-yard pass for another score.
The Trojans grabbed four interceptions, one apiece from Kincheloe, Nelson Lomeli, Jake Collett and Spencer Fisher.
Weiser 41, Ontario (Ore.) 33
Braden Bumgarner rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns — including two in the second half — to help Weiser pull away in a nonconference matchup.
Quarterback Brody von Brethorst passed for 135 yards and added 34 rushing yards and a TD on the ground.
Nyssa (Ore.) 42, New Plymouth 21
New Plymouth trailed just 19-13 at halftime before surrendering four straight touchdowns in the second half of a nonconference loss at Nyssa.
Cole Valley Christian 22, Vale (Ore.) 12
QB Roman Conder threw for 129 yards and rushed for 50 with one TD on the ground and one through the air to lead the Chargers.
McCall-Donnelly 38, Asotin (Wash.) 0
Beau Carr rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown, and the Vandals held the Panthers to just 143 yards from scrimmage.
Wilder 40, Tri-Valley 28
Pablo Martinez connected with Garrett Sedlacek on a 36-yard score in the second quarter to give Wilder the lead for good in a game that featured one tie and five lead changes.
Sedlacek had 74 yards rushing to lead the Wildcats, who were actually outgained 312-269 but took advantage of two interceptions, one of which Ismael Cortez took back for a score, and one fumble recovery.
