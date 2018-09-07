Roundup: Skyview scores big 5A win over Eagle in high school football

This will be updated with more results as the Statesman receives game information.
It’s safe to say that Skyview is going to handle the move from 4A to 5A fairly well.
Tyler Crowe had 274 yards rushing and seven touchdowns Friday night, and the Hawks piled up 537 yards of offense and scored the only points of the second half in an important 48-35 victory over Eagle, giving the perennially tough Mustangs back-to-back Southern Idaho Conference losses.
Eagle (1-2), which lost last week to Borah, had the game tied at 35 after a wild first half, but Crowe scored a pair of second-half touchdowns from 2 yards out to lift Skyview (2-1).
The Hawks also did damage through the air, with quarterback Wyatt Storer completing 13-of-22 passes for 239 yards.
The teams combined for 601 yards of offense in the first half, with Skyview accounting for 344 of that on sustained drives and Eagle producing more big plays. The Mustangs had a 59-yard TD run from Cam Churchill, and TD passes of 33 and 50 yards from Ben Ford. They also got a 75-yard kickoff return for a score by Drew Lajocies.
Borah 31, Meridian 29
Kellan McCullough kicked an 18-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions an exciting 5A SIC win and prevent them from stumbling one week after knocking off Eagle.
Borah (3-0) had a 28-13 lead early in the fourth quarter on QB Jake Standlee’s 3-yard TD run, but the Warriors (1-2) got a pair of touchdowns and a safety in a span of 3 1/2 minutes to take a 29-28 lead with 3:38 remaining.
Standlee was 20-for-26 for 195 yards, and the Lions rushed for 228 yards, getting 83 and a pair of TDs from Austdan Phomphackdy.
Centennial 38, Timberline 32
Dayne Koch threw for 307 yards and five touchdowns — including the winning score in double overtime to Caden Clark from 11 yards out — as the Patriots (2-1) won a 5A SIC contest against the winless Wolves (0-3).
Clark had 12 catches for 184 yards and three TDs.
Vallivue 49, Emmett 21
Quarterback Lan Larison rushed for 214 yards on just 19 carries and threw for 190 yards, including a couple of long TD tosses, to lead the Falcons to a 4A SIC win.
Jayden Moran had 11 catches for 190 yards for Vallivue, including a 67-yard TD catch. Larison, who had an 81-yard TD run, also connected with Grant Garner on a 66-yard score. Garner had four catches for 152 yards.
Dylan Bemis paced the Emmett offense, going 20-for-39 for 301 yards passing and three TDs. Brett Kern had six receptions for 128 yards and two TDs.
Kuna 38, Ridgevue 0
Dalton Bell rushed for 120 yards and a score, and QB Matthew Austin threw for 176 yards and a pair of TDs as the Kavemen (1-2) blanked struggling Ridgevue (1-2) in a 4A game.
The Warhawks ran 56 plays but had just 55 yards of offense; Kuna had 426.
Homedale 62, Baker (Ore.) 18
Homedale’s Mason Kincheloe did enough damage to defeat Baker on his own, running for 229 yards and four touchdowns, and also completing a 47-yard pass for another score.
The Trojans grabbed four interceptions, one apiece from Kincheloe, Nelson Lomeli, Jake Collett and Spencer Fisher.
McCall-Donnelly 38, Asotin (Wash.) 0
Beau Carr rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown, and the Vandals held the Panthers to just 143 yards from scrimmage.
Wilder 40, Tri-Valley 28
Pablo Martinez connected with Garrett Sedlacek on a 36-yard score in the second quarter to give Wilder the lead for good in a game that featured one tie and five lead changes.
Sedlacek had 74 yards rushing to lead the Wildcats, who were actually outgained, 312-269, but took advantage of two interceptions, one of which Ismael Cortez took back for a score, and one fumble recovery.
Cole Valley Christian 22, Vale (Ore.) 12
QB Roman Conder threw for 129 yards and rushed for 50 with one TD on the ground and one through the air to lead the Chargers.
Mountain View 63, Boise 3
Mountain View didn’t play a single starter or throw a pass after halftime Thursday night at Dona Larsen Park. The Mavericks racked up 532 yards of offense while holding Boise to 94 yards and forcing three turnovers.
Noah Bryant completed 11-of-17 passes for 248 yards and five TDs, all in the first half. Bronx Barrus scored three TDs on three second-half touches, running for 60- and 32-yard touchdowns and scooping up a blocked punt and returning it 45 yards for a score.
