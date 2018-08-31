Prep football roundup: BK edges Vallivue on final play, giving coach Brennan milestone win

The 200th career victory for Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan will go down as one of his most exciting.
Senior running back Thomas Rizzo scored on a 5-yard run with one second remaining to give Bishop Kelly a thrilling 46-39 win over Vallivue in 4A Southern Idaho Conference action Friday night, earning Brennan the milestone victory.
Brennan’s career record now stands at 200-70.
Vallivue (1-1) tied the game at 39 when Jayden Moran caught an 8-yard TD pass with 2:21 left. But Bishop Kelly (2-0) blocked the go-ahead extra point, then mounted a game-winning drive.
Bishop Kelly’s Ian Arellano ran for 163 yards and a touchdown, while Rizzo finished with 99 yards and two TDs.
Vallivue quarterback Lan Larison ran for 187 yards and two TDs. He also completed 4-of-8 passes for 86 yards and two scores.
Rocky Mountain 48, Boise 6
A week after a big season-opening win over rival Mountain View, the Grizzlies coasted by using a balanced offense and stingy defense to improve to 2-0. Rocky, which jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead on the Braves (0-2), has allowed just 12 points so far.
Colby Jackson threw for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns — one to Conner Croft and one to Dylan Olley — and Nick Romano and Anthony Jacobson combined for 175 yards rushing and four TDs for Rocky. Eight different Grizzlies had at least one reception.
Boise managed just 13 yards rushing on 24 carries against Rocky’s defense, and QB Carson Bohning completed 17-of-37 passes for 95 yards.
Skyview 49, Centennial 12
The Hawks (1-1) got their first win since rejoining 5A in convincing fashion, scoring five first-half touchdowns on their way to a rout of the Patriots.
Wade Carpenter, Tyler Crowe (109 yards rushing) and Cade Salois combined for all seven touchdowns for Skyview and had 406 yards from scrimmage. Carpenter had 12 catches for 255 yards and three TDs; QB Wyatt Storer was 20-for-34 for 312 yards passing.
Centennial QB Dayne Koch was 20-for-35 for 215 yards through the air but tossed three interceptions, and Caden Clark had seven catches for 87 yards.
Meridian 54, Timberline 26
The Warriors (1-1), who rushed for 435 yards on 52 carries, scored five touchdowns in the first half on their way to a lopsided 5A SIC victory.
Javen Woodall rushed for 177 yards to lead the attack, and Devon Fox added 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Ed Osterberger scored three touchdowns for Timberline (0-2), but the Warriors kept him from breaking big plays.
Columbia 54, Caldwell 14
A week after opening the season with seven touchdowns and 348 rushing yards, Allamar Alexander was at it again, scampering for 220 yards on 23 carries and scoring five TDs for the Wildcats (2-0) in a 4A SIC win.
Alexander’s longest score was a 54-yard run that made it 27-0 in the second quarter. Austin Collett threw for 123 yards and one TD to support him.
Columbia had three interceptions against Caldwell (0-2), two of which they took back for touchdowns.
Middleton 63, Emmett 0
Quarterbacks Dallas Hagler and Cash Cowdery combined to go 17-for-27 for 369 yards and six touchdowns as the Vikings (2-0) crushed the Huskies (0-2). Hagler had just one incompletion and threw for five TDs while he was in the game, and Carson Smith had seven catches for 129 yards and a TD.
Nampa 33, Kuna 8
With starting quarterback Braden Minor injured, Nampa’s defense forced seven turnovers to lead the Bulldogs (1-1) to their first win since returning to the 4A classification.
Twin Falls 16, Ridgevue 3
Three turnovers and very little offensive support for running back Michael Sondermann spelled doom for the Warhawks (1-1) in a 4A nonconference game.
Sondermann rushed for 191 yards on 29 carries, but Ridgevue had only 193 total yards. Quarterback Austin Forrest struggled, going 0-for-10 passing with three interceptions. He was forced into action because QB Issas Albor is injured.
Jarod Perry rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown for Twin Falls (3-0).
New Plymouth 47, Payette 0
Seth Mowder rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns, and the New Plymouth defense limited the Pirates to 44 total yards on 39 plays.
Homedale 55, Melba 8
The Trojans rolled up 431 yards of offense while holding the Mustangs to 154, and seven players scored touchdowns for Homedale, which led 42-8 at the half.
Vale (Ore.) 46, Parma 6
Vale held Parma to a single touchdown in a nonconference victory. No other details were reported.
Gooding 33, Weiser 7
Weiser’s only score came in the first half in a loss at Gooding. No other details were reported.
Grangeville 54, Nampa Christian 7
No details were reported.
Notus 58, Pine Eagle (Ore.) 12
Behind offensive linemen Braeden Collins, Chris Martin and Jake Peterson, Notus ran its way to a nonconference victory over Pine Eagle.
Brandon Fogg ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries, and Eli Watrud added 101 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and a TD reception. Tyler Carpenter complemented the Pirates’ ground attack with three TD passes, including two to Shea Blanford.
Glenns Ferry 42, Horseshoe Bend 40
Senior quarterback Quade Renfro combined for five touchdowns as Horseshoe Bend came up painfully short against Glenns Ferry. Renfro passed for 186 yards and one touchdown and ran for 77 yards and four more scores in the losing effort.
Linebacker Ethan Smith led the Mustang defense with 11 tackles.
Clearwater Valley 48, Council 0
Clearwater Valley, a 1A Division I school, took down 1A Division II Council in a game that was called at halftime.
Tri-Valley 52, Rimrock 12
No details were reported.
Lapwai 50, Salmon River 12
No details were reported.
Oakley 60, Garden Valley 18
No details were reported.
Cove (Ore.) 56, Cascade 0
No details were reported.
SKYVIEW 49, CENTENNIAL 12
Skyview
7
28
0
14
—
49
Centennial
6
0
6
0
—
12
First quarter
SKY — Wade Carpenter 33 pass from Wyatt Storer (Drew Bingham kick)
CEN — Charlie Faraimo 10 pass from Dayne Koch (run failed)
Second quarter
SKY — Cade Salois 13 run (Bingham kick)
SKY — Tyler Crowe 2 run (Bingham kick)
SKY — Carpenter 44 pass from Storer (Bingham kick)
SKY — Salois 15 run (Bingham kick)
Third quarter
CEN — Faraimo 4 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
SKY — Crowe 1 run (Bingham kick)
SKY — Carpenter 51 pass from Storer (Bingham kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Skyview: Crowe 23-109, Salois 9-42, Storer 7-18. Centennial: Preston Esplin 12-46, Faraimo 4-15, Caden Clark 2-5, Lukas Braodsword 1-10, Spencer Orr 1-3.
PASSING — Skyview: Storer 20-34-0 312. Centennial: Koch 20-35-3 215.
RECEIVING — Skyview: Carpenter 12-255, Crowe 4-22, Frank Morin 2-16, Salois 1-14, Mason Perrine 1-5. Centennial: Clark 7-87, Cooper Lowry 4-47, Luke Schabot 3-39, Faraimo 2-9, Gabriel Moore 1-11, Ryan Earl 1-9, Spencer Orr 1-8, Gavin Ozuna 1-7.
ROCKY MTN. 48, BOISE 6
Boise
0
0
6
0
—
6
Rocky Mtn.
21
21
0
6
—
48
First quarter
RM — Dylan Olley 38 pass from Colby Jackson (Josh Pratt kick), 8:09
RM — Nick Romano 10 run (Pratt kick), 2:46
RM — Conner Croft 35 pass from Jackson (Pratt kick), 0:05
Second quarter
RM — Anthony Jacobson 2 run (Pratt kick), 10:31
RM — Romano 26 run (Pratt kick), 9:30
RM — Jacobson 3 run (Pratt kick), 7:31
Third quarter
BOI — Jack Molesworth 5 run (kick failed), 5:39
Fourth quarter
RM — Sam Case fumble recovery in end zone (kick blocked), 9:01
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Boise: Molesworth 7-27, Andrew Bergey 8-28. Rocky: Jordan Erickson 8-26, Romano 9-86, Maxwell Lehman 2-12, Jacobson 12-89.
PASSING — Boise: Carson Bohning 17-37-1 95. Rocky: Jackson 11-16-0 167, Zach Cameron 6-10-0 50.
RECEIVING — Boise: Andrew 1-2, James DeBlasio 1-1, Carson Jones 5-38, Eathan Bobst 2-22, Phillip Gisler 4-22, Zeke Gilbert 2-10. Rocky: Payton Lamm 2-20, Kaden Birch 1-6, Croft 2-40, Dylan Olley 1-38, Justin Jones 5-49, Brayden Hamilton 2-16, Maxwell Nead 2-18, Kai Nelson 2-30.
MERIDIAN 54, TIMBERLINE 26
Meridian
14
21
12
7
—
54
Timberline
6
14
6
0
—
26
First quarter
MER — McGill 19 run (Bremer kick), 9:22
MER —Fox 10 run (Bremer kick), 6:19
TIM — Osterberger 5 run (kick failed), 2:01
Second quarter
MER — MacDonnell 68 pass from Honn (Bremer kick), 11:47
TIM — Osterberger 2 run (Caballero kick), 8:14
TIM — Blecha 68 pass from Peten (Caballero kick), 3:44
MER — Honn 7 run (Bremer kick), 3:05
MER — McGill 2 run (Bremer kick), 0:26.
Third quarter
MER — Fox 1 run (Bremer kick), 5:54
TIM — Osterberger 4 run (Caballero kick), 3:06
MER — McGill 4 run (Bremer kick), :00
Fourth quarter
MER — McGill 27 run (Bremer kick), 5:36
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Meridian: Woodall 10-177, McGill 9-83, Honn 12-65, Lammen 1-16, Fox 17-91, Black 2-3. Timberline: not provided.
PASSING — Meridian: Honn 10-15-0 138. Timberline: not provided.
RECEIVING — Meridian: Woodall 2-5, Thacker 2-12, MacDonnell 4-110, Lammen 2-11.
TWIN FALLS 16, RIDGEVUE 3
Twin Falls
10
0
0
6
—
16
Ridgevue
0
0
3
0
—
3
First quarter
TF — Caden Zierenberg 30 field goal, 2:52
TF — Seth DeWit 23 pass from Carson Walters (Zierenberg kick), 0:01
Third quarter
RID — 34-yard field goal, 2:20
Fourth quarter
TF — Jarad Perry 1 run (kick failed)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Twin Falls: Perry 28-118, Walters 14-36, Bentley Swensen 1-12. Ridgevue: Michael Sondermann 29-191, Austin Forrest 10-9, Trevor Bourne 2-5.
PASSING — Twin Falls: Walters 5-13-0 43, Nick Swensen 1-3-1 14. Ridgevue: Forrest 0-10-3 0.
RECEIVING — Twin Falls: DeWit 2-27, Cy Mahlke 1-14, Xander Barigar 1-9, Houston Jones 1-6, Hayden Jones 1-6, Hayden Robbins 1-1. Ridgevue: none.
COLUMBIA 54, CALDWELL 14
Columbia
14
20
7
13
—
54
Caldwell
0
14
0
0
—
14
First quarter
COL — Allamar Alexander 7 run (Bryant Daniels kick), 5:16
COL — Alexander 15 run (Daniels kick), 1:18
Second quarter
COL — Alexander 18 run (Daniels kick), 10:14
COL — Alexander 54 run (kick failed), 6:34
CAL — No. 2 18-yard run (No. 2 run), 2:01
CAL — Craig Adams 7 pass from Andres Bagne (kick failed), 0:59
COL — Jeremiah Brent 15 pass from Austin Collett (Daniels kick), 0:18
Third quarter
COL — Dawson Ash 25 interception return (Daniels kick), 1:35
Fourth quarter
COL — Alexander 3 run (kick failed), 7:39
COL — Michael Cox 65 interception return (Daniels kick), 7:28
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Columbia: Alexander 23-220, Martinez 2-8. Caldwell: Carlos Flores 8-16.
PASSING — Columbia: Collett 16-22-1 146. Caldwell: Bagne 13-27-2 130.
RECEIVING — Columbia: Brent 7-53, Alexander 1-7, Jayden Parker 7-81, Cox 1-5. Caldwell: Matias Pizano 5-54, Ryan Barton 1-26, Ryan Hernandez 3-19, Flores 2-7, Adams 1-7.
MIDDLETON 63, EMMETT 0
Middleton
32
7
17
7
—
63
Emmett
0
0
0
0
—
0
First quarter
MID — Carson Smith 30 pass from Dallas Hagler (Neal Weber kick)
MID — Safety
MID — Jace Rodgers 51 pass from Hagler (Weber kick)
MID — Smith 10 pass from Hagler (Weber kick)
MID —Quincey Preston 95 pass from Hagler (Weber kick)
MID — Safety
Second quarter
MID — Smith 34 pass from Cash Cowdery (Weber kick)
Third quarter
MID — Smith 46 pass from Hagler (Weber kick)
MID — Weber 22 field goal
MID — Cowdery 15 run (Weber kick)
Fourth quarter
MID — Cowdery 51 run (Weber kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Middleton: Jake Tuckett 3-19, Jake Beitia 2-4, Trenton Jonahson 4-19, Cowdery 5-72. Emmett: not provided.
PASSING — Middleton: Hagler 8-9-0 259. Emmett: not provided.
RECEIVING — Middleton: Smith 7-129, Logan Wahl 3-24, Rodgers 3073, Austin Stebly 2-23, Preston 1-95, Tyler Robinett 1-25. Emmett: not provided.
BISHOP KELLY 46, VALLIVUE 39
Vallivue
7
13
13
6
—
39
BK
7
17
15
7
—
46
First quarter
BK — Matt Heffner 9 pass from Beau Nelson (Ian Arellano kick), 5:15
VAL — Lan Larison 63 run (Hauk Wyatt kick), 3:58
Second quarter
BK — Thomas Rizzo 1 run (Arellano kick), 8:58
BK — Arellano 14 run (Arellano kick), 6:58
VAL — Carson Child 61 pass from Larison (Wyatt kick), 4:43
VAL — Larison 35 interception return (kick failed), 4:27
BK — Keegan Croteau 35 field goal, 0:08
Third quarter
VAL —Larison 57 run (kick failed), 11:03
BK — Nelson 1 run (Arellano kick), 5:18
BK — Nelson 2 run (Jackson Lightner pass from Nelson), 0:15.
Fourth quarter
VAL — Jayden Moran 8 pass from Larison (Wyatt kick), 8:30
VAL — Moran 8 pass from Larison (kick blocked), 2:21
BK — Rizzo 5 run (Arellano kick), 0:01
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Vallivue: Moran 4-46, Child 8-26, Larison 21-187, Keyshon Henry 5-37, Jose Berber 2-4. BK: Arellano 25-163, Rizzo 12-99, Nelson 5-23, Jackson Huskey 1-4, Will Grazer 1-1.
PASSING — Vallivue: Larison 4-8-0 86. BK: Nelson 7-16-1 87.
RECEIVING — Vallivue: Moran 2-19, Child 1-61, Sebastian Diaz 1-6. BK: Heffner 7-87.
