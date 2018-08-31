Prep football roundup: BK edges Vallivue on final play, giving coach Brennan milestone win

Note: This file will update with more details as results are reported throughout the night.
Senior running back Thomas Rizzo scored on a one-yard run with one second remaining to give Bishop Kelly a thrilling 46-39 win over Vallivue in 4A SIC action Friday night, earning coach Tim Brennan his 200th victory at the school.
BK (2-0) got the ball back with 2:20 left and the score tied at 39 before going on the game-winning drive.
Rocky Mountain 48, Boise 6
A week after a big season-opening win over rival Mountain View, the Grizzlies coasted by using a balanced offense and stingy defense to improve to 2-0. Rocky, which jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead on the Braves (0-2), has allowed just 12 points on the young season.
Colby Jackson threw for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns — one to Conner Croft and one to Dylan Olley — and Nick Romano and Anthony Jacobson combined for 175 yards rushing and four TDs for Rocky. Eight different Grizzlies had at least one reception.
Boise managed just 13 yards rushing on 24 carries against Rocky’s defense, and QB Carson Bohning completed 17 of 37 passes for just 95 yards.
Skyview 49, Centennial 12
The Hawks (1-1) got their first win as a 5A team in convincing fashion, scoring five first-half touchdowns on their way to a rout of the Patriots in an SIC game.
Wade Carpenter, Tyler Crowe (109 yards rushing) and Cade Salois combined for all seven touchdowns for Skyview and had 406 yards from scrimmage. Carpenter had 12 catches for 255 yards and three TDs; QB Wyatt Storer was 20-for-34 for 312 yards passing.
Centennial QB Dayne Koch was 20-for-35 for 215 yards through the air but tossed three interceptions, and Caden Clark had seven catches for 87 yards.
Twin Falls 16, Ridgevue 3
Three turnovers and very little support offensively for running back Michael Sondermann spelled doom for the Warhawks (1-1) in a 4A nonconference game.
Sondermann rushed for 191 yards on 29 carries, but Ridgevue had only 193 total yards. Quarterback Austin Forrest struggled, going 0-for-10 passing with three interceptions. He was forced into action because QB Issas Albor is injured.
Jarod Perry rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown for Twin Falls (3-0).
New Plymouth 47, Payette 0
Seth Mowder rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns, and the New Plymouth defense limited the Pirates to 44 total yards on 39 plays.
Homedale 55, Melba 8
The Trojans rolled up 431 yards of offense while holding the Mustangs to 154, and seven players scored touchdowns for Homedale, which led 42-8 at the half.
Notus 58, Pine Eagle (Ore.) 12
Behind offensive linemen Braeden Collins, Chris Martin and Jake Peterson, Notus ran its way to a nonconference victory over Pine Eagle.
Brandon Fogg ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries, and Eli Watrud added 101 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and a TD reception. Tyler Carpenter complemented the Pirates’ ground attack with three TD passes, including two to Shea Blanford.
Clearwater Valley 48, Council 0
Clearwater Valley, a 1A Division I school, took down 1A Division II Council in a game that was called at halftime.
