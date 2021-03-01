Become Idaho’s smartest fan: Scouting reports on every team at boys state basketball

Boise’s Whitt Miller tries to drive past Mountain View’s Dylan Logsdon on Jan. 19 at Mountain View High School in Meridian. Both teams qualified for the 5A state tournament this week. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Get ready for the Idaho boys basketball state tournaments with scouting reports on every team vying for a championship.

Below are capsules on all 48 teams who made it to state in all six classifications.

Information was compiled and shared by the state’s newspapers, including the Idaho Statesman, the Idaho Press, the Lewiston Tribune, the Coeur d’Alene Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the (Twin Falls) Times-News, the Idaho State Journal and the (Idaho Falls) Post Register.

Teams are listed alphabetically.

5A STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

BOISE BRAVE

Record: 7-6

State seed: District 3 fourth-place finisher

Coach: Manny Varela, sixth season

Players to watch: G/F Jack Payne, jr.; G Whitt Miller, sr.; F Cooper Howell, sr.

Notes: Back at state after a two-year absence. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Started 2-5 before finishing 5-1. … Was the last public school in the state to play its first game on Jan. 19 after a delayed start and then a positive COVID-19 test in the program. … Miller (10.5 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists) has committed to The College of Idaho. … Payne leads the team in points (13.4 ppg), rebounds (9.0) and blocks (2.9) while adding 2.8 assists. … Has not won a state tournament game or trophy since 1997, when it finished third. … Won five state titles, the last in 1986. … Last reached the finals in 1991.

EAGLE MUSTANGS

Record: 13-7

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Cody Pickett, first season

Players to watch: F Jason Janish, sr.; F Donovan Jones, jr.; PG Isaac Deedon, sr.

Notes: Third straight trip to state. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Janish leads the team in points (15.1 ppg) and rebounds (5.9). … Five players average six or more points per game. … Deedon (6.4 ppg) leads the 5A SIC in assists (6.4). … 3-5 vs. state qualifiers. … Picked to finish seventh in the 11-team 5A SIC in a preseason coaches’ poll. ... Last won a state trophy and reached the finals in 2010. … Never won a state title but reached the finals in 2004 and 2010. … Pickett took over the Mustangs this year after leading their girls basketball team to a 137-48 record in seven seasons and its only state championship. ... Pickett is a former record-setting quarterback at the University of Washington who played two seasons in the NFL with the 49ers.

LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES

Record: 16-6

State seed: District 1-2 champ

Coach: Jim Winger, 22nd season

Players to watch: PG Kolton Mitchell, so.; W Jack Kiesbuy, sr.; W Zach Johnson, so.; P Blake Buchanan, so.

Notes: Qualified for state with three freshmen starters last year for first time since 2014, but ran into Austin Bolt and eventual champ Borah in the first round and went two-and-out … Buchanan transferred from Moscow after helping lead the Bears to the 4A title game as a freshman … Four sophomores and Kiesbuy started most of this season. The fourth sophomore, W Varick Meredith, suffered a wrist injury but is expected back for state … Ended Post Falls’ three-year reign as district champs … Lost to 5A qualifier Madison and 4A qualifier Middleton in December, and beat 4A qualifier Hillcrest as part of an Eastern Idaho road trip over the holidays. … Tied for fifth in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title and reached its only finals in 2002. … Last state trophy was third place in 2014.

MADISON BOBCATS

Record: 19-4

State seed: District 5-6 champ

Coach: Travis Schwab, fourth season

Players to watch: G Taden King, sr., F Eli Randall, sr., G Tyson Lerwill, G Logan Crane, jr.

Notes: Madison finished second in the conference behind upstart Thunder Ridge, but beat the Titans in the district championship game to earn a berth to the state tournament after missing last season … Taden King is the team’s top scoring threat, but the Bobcats win with their defense. They gave up 46.26 points per game, and held Rigby to just 34 points in their last rivalry meeting … The Bobcats did unleash a 3-point barrage on Thunder Ridge in the district final, a part of the game that Schwab said is improving. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2011. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll.

MERIDIAN WARRIORS

Record: 17-1

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Jeff Sanor, fourth season

Players to watch: F Brody Rowbury, sr.; G Joe Mpoyo, sr.; PG McKay Anderson, sr.

Notes: Wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the state media poll. … No. 1 scoring offense in 5A (65.2 ppg). … No. 2 scoring defense in 5A (44.3 ppg). … Back-to-back trips to state after a 13-year drought. … The 6-10 Rowbury leads the teams in points (17.0 ppg), rebounds (8.9) and field-goal percentage (60.4%). … Mpoyo (16.9 ppg) gives the Warriors another scorer, and Anderson (10.0 ppg, 4.1 assists) runs the up-tempo offense. … Only loss was a 52-50 loss to Rocky Mountain. … Won three state titles (1979, ‘83, ‘92). … Last reached the finals in 2001. … Last state trophy was a consolation title in 2006. … Hasn’t won a first-round game since 2003. … Won its first district title since 2003 last week.

MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS

Record: 10-8

State seed: District 3 third-place finisher

Coach: Jon Nettleton, 16th season

Players to watch: PG Noah White, sr.; W Tyler Clayton, sr.; W Drew Carter, sr.

Notes: Back at state for the fifth time in six years after going 6-16 and not qualifying last year. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Started 4-7 before winning six of its last seven games. … White leads the team in points (13.1 ppg), rebounds (4.8), assists (3.3) and steals (1.9). … Three more players average six or more points: Clayton (7.4 ppg), Carter (7.3 ppg) and Bayler Perrin (6.7 ppg). … Won its only state title, played in its only finals and brought home its last state tournament trophy in 2011. … Last won a first-round game in 2013.

RIGBY TROJANS

Record: 17-7

State seed: District 5-6 runner-up

Coach: Justin Jones, 13th season

Players to watch: G Kaden DaBell, sr., G Karson Barber, jr., F Ethan Fox, sr.

Notes: Last year the Trojans entered the state tournament loaded with senior talent and were a favorite to challenge for the state title. A disappointing loss in the opening game ended that run. This year’s team won’t have that problem … Rigby has been under the radar most of the season as Madison and newcomer Thunder Ridge battled for conference supremacy … Expectations are always high under longtime coach Justin Jones, who led the Trojans to the 4A state title three times in four years between 2012 and 2015 … This year’s team won five of its last seven games and defeated top-seeded Thunder Ridge in the district tournament to earn the conference’s No. 2 seed, as Kade DaBell had a breakout game with 18 points and Karson Barber scored 20. … Tied for fifth in the final state media poll. … Defending state consolation champ. … Won 10 state titles.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES

Record: 15-3

State seed: District 3 runner-up

Coach: Dane Roy, 10th season

Players to watch: G Blake Munk, sr.; F Drew Fielder, so.; G Cam Williams, sr.

Notes: At state for the ninth straight year despite returning zero starters from last year’s third-place finisher. … Owns the longest active state tournament appearance streak in 5A. … Won a state tournament trophy six years in a row. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won the 5A SIC regular-season title. … Fielder leads the team in points (13 ppg) and rebounds (6.4). … Munk (11 ppg) leads the team in assists (4.0). … Won two state titles in 2017 and ‘18 under Roy. … Roy is the son of Emery Roy, who won nine state championships, the most for any boys or girls basketball coach in Idaho history. Emery Roy is an assistant. … Dane Roy will step down after the season to become the athletic director at Owyhee High, the newest school in West Ada.

4A STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS

Record: 16-5

State seed: District 3 runner-up

Coach: Ryan Kerns, seventh season

Players to watch: G Aiden McCarthy, sr.; G Aidan McGarvin, jr.; F Blake Hawthorne, jr.

Notes: Eighth time at state in the last nine years. … Last state title came in 1998, and last reached the finals in 2016. … Three of Bishop Kelly’s five losses came against Middleton. The other two were against 5A schools. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … The 44 points per game allowed is the second-fewest in 4A and the fewest among the eight teams to qualify for state. … Five players average seven or more points per game. … McCarthy (9.9 ppg) is the top scorer, followed by Hawthorne (8.2 ppg), McGarvin (7.5 ppg), Kade Rice (7.4 ppg) and Tommy Hunter (7.1 ppg). … Rice is the youngest son of Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice.

HILLCREST KNIGHTS

Record: 18-8

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Dave Austin, sixth season

Players to watch: G Cooper Kesler, jr., C Isaac Davis, fr., G Jase Austin, jr., F Tre Kofe, jr.

Notes: This was billed as a breakout season for the Knights, who started a lineup of sophomores a year ago and took some lumps … This year’s team of experienced juniors were the top team in District 6 during the regular season, but were beaten twice by Skyline in the district tournament and had to win the play-in game to advance … Freshman Isaac Davis can be a force inside (10.4 ppg, 7.1 rebounds), while Cooper Kesler (13.3 ppg) can get hot from the perimeter … After a sluggish two weeks, Austin said he liked the way the offense played in the play-in game, scoring 66 points. … Never won a state title, playing in its only championship in 2018. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll.

JEROME TIGERS

Record: 20-2

State seed: District 4 champ

Coach: Joe Messick, 14th season

Players to watch: F Gavin Capps, jr.; G Alfredo Ortiz, sr.; G Michael Lloyd, jr.; G Scott Cook, so.

Notes: Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Went on a 12-game winning streak before losing to Minico. … Entering the tournament on an eight-game winning streak. … The only time Jerome won the state championship was in 1987, where they played in the 3A division. … Haven’t played in a championship game since 1992. … At state for the first time since 2012. … Last won a state tournament trophy in 2009, when it finished third.

LAKELAND HAWKS

Record: 11-9

State seed: District 1-2 champ

Coach: Dave Stockwell, 10th season

Players to watch: F Noah Haaland, sr.; F Jalen Skalskiy, sr.; G Carson Seay, sr.; G Bryce Henry, jr.

Notes: Beat four-time defending district champ Moscow 2-1 in a best-of-3 series for the district title to earn its first trip to state since 2016. … At state for just the third time since moving up from 3A in 2004-05. … Went 0-2 at state in 2015 and ‘16 … 1-8 vs. 5A Inland Empire League schools this season, with four of the losses by 3 points or less. … Both at 6-8, Haaland and Skalskiy are high-scoring and high-flying. Each had a 30-point game in the district tournament, and each are good for at least one to two dunks per game. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won or played in a state championship game.

MIDDLETON VIKINGS

Record: 20-4

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Andy Harrington, third season

Players to watch: F Tyler Medaris, jr.; G Taede Stucki, sr.; G Cash Cowdery, sr.

Notes: At state for sixth time in seven years. … Won the third-place trophy last year, its first 4A state tournament trophy and its first overall since 2004. … No. 1-ranked team in last state media poll. ... Medaris is the leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. … Harrington has accepted the coaching job at Owyhee High, the new West Ada School District high school that will open in the fall. … Holds a 7-1 record against teams that qualified for state, including a 3-0 record against other district champions (Lake City, Fruitland, Preston). … Won 12 of its last 13 games. … Only state title came in 1965. … Reached the finals four times (2004, 1965, ‘63 and ‘61).

PRESTON INDIANS

Record: 17-7

State seed: District 5 champ

Coach: Tyler Jones, 11th season

Players to watch: G Gabe Hammons, sr.; G/F Cole Harris, sr. C Braden Hess, sr.

Notes: Defending state champion and winner of four of the last five 4A titles. ... 10 state titles in school history. ... Lost three crucial starters from last year’s 26-1 juggernaut — 4A Player of the Year Ty Hyde, first-team all-state selection Luke Smellie and sharpshooter Scott Dunn. ... Seven losses this year nearly matches the eight they’ve had in the past four years combined. ... Unranked in the final media poll. ... District rivals Century and Pocatello also received votes in the final media poll. ... Preston finished 5-2 against the Diamondbacks and Indians to claim the only state tournament spot out of one of the toughest districts in the state. ... Hammons led the team with 16.2 points per game going into the district tournament. ... Harris averaged 13.3 ppg going into districts and also led the team with 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

SKYLINE GRIZZLIES

Record: 10-17

State seed: District 6 champ

Coach: Clint Cornish, eighth season

Players to watch: G/F Raleigh Shippen, sr., G Cade Marlow, sr., C Landon Merzlock, sr.

Notes: The Grizzlies won five games during the regular season but got hot at the right time and won five games in the District 6 tournament, beating No. 3 Blackfoot, No. 2 Bonneville twice, and No. 1 Hillcrest twice, including in the championship game and if-necessary game … Shippen averages 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, while Cade Marlow averages 12.3 points and four rebounds … One reason for the slow start to the season may be due to several players competing on the state championship football team, Cornish noted … It’s the Grizzlies first trip to state since 2015. … Won two state titles (1971, ‘89). … Last reached the finals in 1992. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

TWIN FALLS BRUINS

Record: 15-12

State seed: District 4 runner-up

Coach: James Glenn, first season

Players to watch: G Nic Swensen, sr.; F Tyler Robbins, sr.; G Mason Swafford, sr.; P Zach Ball, so.; G Iradukunda Emery, sr.

Notes: Won four state titles, the last in 2014. … Has played in the championship game 12 times in total. … After falling to Jerome in the semifinals at district, it had to play its way through the losers’ bracket to earn a spot at state. … Opening game at state is against Preston, a team it is 0-2 against this season. … Swensen leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points in district games. … At state for the third time in four years. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

3A STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

BONNERS FERRY BADGERS

Record: 11-8

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Nathan Williams, first year

Players to watch: Ridge Williams, so.; Blake Rice, so.; Braeden Blackmore, so.

Notes: Beat Weiser 74-69 in the state play-in game. ... District 1 runner-up. ... First time at state since 2008. ... Lost in third place game in 2007. ... Lost in consolation championship in 2006. ... Won the consolation title in 2002, its last state tournament trophy. ... Went 1-1 against Priest River this season. ... Lead by a talented class of six sophomores. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title or reached the finals.

FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES

Record: 16-6

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake, third season

Players to watch: F Hyrum Lindsey, sr.; G Dylan Watson, sr.; F Nolan Bower, jr.

Notes: At state for the 17th time in 19 years. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won 11 in a row, all against conference opponents. … Started 5-6, with four of those six losses coming to 5A or 4A schools. … Lindsey, a reigning first-team All-Idaho pick, leads the team in points (20.3 ppg), rebounds (12.3) and assists (2.6). … Watson (12.0 ppg, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals) and Bower (9.3 ppg, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists) keep teams from focusing solely on Lindsey. .... Won a state trophy three years in a row, including third place last season. … Won five state titles, the last in 2018. … Reached the finals seven times in the past 13 years.

KIMBERLY BULLDOGS

Record: 12-10

State seed: District 4 champ

Coach: Daren Garey, seventh season

Players to watch: F Gatlin Bair, fr.; G Jackson Cummins, jr.; G Jaxon Bair, jr.

Notes: Bair led the team in scoring during district games. … Defending state runner-up. … At state for the fourth straight year, reaching the finals two of the past three years. … Won its only state title in 1952. … Won its last four games. … Defeated district tournament opponents by an average of 14.6 points. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

MARSH VALLEY EAGLES

Record: 19-6

State seed: District 5 champ

Coach: Kent Howell, first season

Players to watch: G Bracken Howell, sr.; F Cody Hansen, sr.; G Karter Howell, jr.

Notes: Marsh Valley returns to state for the third year in a row. ... The Eagles went two-and-out in 2020. ... One state championship in program history (1988). ... Howell still holds the 3A state tournament record for 3s in a game with seven in 1995. ... Marsh Valley’s only double-digit loss was 64-52 to Soda Springs. ... Howell and Hansen each averaged about 10 points and four rebounds heading into the district tournament, but Marsh Valley is a very balanced team. ... Ranked No. 3 in the final media poll. … Won its last state trophy in 2005, when it finished third.

MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS

Record: 9-2

State seed: District 3 runner-up

Coach: Jason Tinney, ninth season

Players to watch: F Isaac Speirs, sr.; G DJ Green, jr.; G Ethan Tinney, jr.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2011 and second time in 33 years. … No. 1 scoring defense in 3A at 38.9 ppg. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 15 due to a district coronavirus policy. … Only losses were to league rival and state qualifier Fruitland. … Played one nonconference game, a 52-44 win vs. Grangeville. … Green (16.5 ppg, 5.5 rebounds) leads the team in scoring, while Speirs (12.0 ppg, 8.5 rebounds) tops the rebounding category. … Four players average six or more points per game. … Spent the past 10 years in the 2A classification before rejoining 3A this season. … Never won a state title nor reached the finals.

PRIEST RIVER SPARTANS

Record: 14-8

State seed: District 1 champ

Coach: Kevin Wylie, sixth season

Players to watch: SG/SF Trentyn Kreager, jr; PG Travis Mathews, jr.; SG Blake Barrett, jr.; SG Jordan Nortz, jr.

Notes: First district title and first appearance at state since 2011. ... Went 1-1 against Bonners Ferry this season, won at Bonners Ferry 82-60 on Feb. 8, lost at home to Badgers 78-77 in OT on Feb. 20. ... Won its only state title in 2010. ... Won a consolation championship in 2011. ... PF Jace Yount injured in final regular season game. ... Averaging over 62.1 ppg while allowing 54.0 ppg. ... Kreager (18.2 ppg) tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds in the district title game win over the seven-time defending district champ Kellogg ... Nortz is a 3-point specialist who will pull up from anywhere inside half court. ... Barrett transferred from Washington’s Newport High. … Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll.

SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS

Record: 20-5

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Robert Coombs, 28th season

Players to watch: G Mitch Lindsay, sr.; F Chandler Coombs, sr.; G Noah Watt, sr.

Notes: The Panthers are making their sixth-straight state tournament appearance, and 20th in 28 years under head coach Robert Coombs. ... Consolation champions a year ago. ... Eight state titles in program history (five under Coombs), with the last coming in 2013. ... Ranked No. 1 in the final media poll. ... The Panthers will meet their first-round opponent, Fruitland, for the fifth time in six years at the state tournament. ... Snake River has lost all four of the previous matchups by an average of 12.3 points, including last year’s 71-59 setback in the first round. ... The closest of those losses was a 52-45 defeat in the semifinals in 2018 (Snake River went on to win the third-place game). ... Four of the Panthers’ five losses this year were to district rival Marsh Valley. ... The two will not meet before the Saturday round of the state tournament, if they both get that far.

TETON TIMBERWOLVES

Record: 18-5

State seed: District 6 champ

Coach: Rob Heuseveldt, fifth season

Players to watch: G Jarom Heuseveldt,soph., C/F Xander Vontz sr., C/F Luke Thompson, sr.

Notes: The Mountain Rivers Conference had a changing of the guard this season with two-time state champion Sugar-Salem dropping to third in the standings. Teton finished 4-0 in the conference and returns to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years … Won seven state titles, the last as a 2A program in 1997 … Teton’s 63.95 points per game is second in 3A only to Bonners Ferry at 64.6 … The two teams play in the first round. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.

2A STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

AMBROSE ARCHERS

Record: 19-2

State seed: District 3 runner-up

Coach: Ken Sugarman, third season

Players to watch: F Hudson Hughes, jr.; G Ben Blythe, sr.; G Johnny Sugarman, jr.

Notes: Won the 1A Division I state title last season before moving up to the 2A classification this year. … Won 2A Western Idaho Conference regular-season title and had a 11-game winning streak before falling to Melba in the district title game. … Graduated 1A WIC Player of the Year Paul Yenor from last year’s team, but returned four other starters. … Hughes (17.6 ppg) leads the in scoring, while Blythe is averaging 15.2. … Johnny Sugarman (11.3 ppg) overcame a broken hand early in the season and has seen his scoring numbers improve towards the end of the year. … At state for the eighth straight year. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll.

BEAR LAKE BEARS

Record: 16-9

State seed: District 5 champ

Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 13th season

Players to watch: G/F Owen Teuscher, sr.; G Brady Shaul, so.; F Matthew Hammond, sr.

Notes: The Bears return to state after a one-year absence. ... Won the consolation championship in their last appearance in 2019. ... Three-time state champion, including a recent back-to-back run with titles in 2017 and 2018. ... Beattop seed West Side twice in two days to avenge an earlier district tournament loss to the Pirates and take the District 5 championship. ... That was part of a stretch in which they won 10 of 11 games to close the season. ... Teuscher is 6-foot-5 and can play inside and out. ... He was averaging 12.8 points per game going into the district tournament. ... Shaul has been steady in his first year as point guard and hit a game-winning, buzzer-beater against West Side in the district tournament.

MELBA MUSTANGS

Record: 19-4

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Spencer Trappett, third season

Players to watch: G Joe Reiber, jr.; G Braden Volkers, so.; G/F Cache Beus, fr.

Notes: At state for the second year in a row. … Reiber is the Mustangs’ leading scorer (16.7 ppg). He is also averaging 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 assists. … Beus is the leading rebounder, averaging 11.3 per game during his freshman season. Beus is also averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 steals per game. … Won its only state title and played in its last championship game in 2011. … Hasn’t won a first-round game or a state trophy since 2011. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS

Record: 17-8

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Jeff Lavender, fourth season

Players to watch: C Matt Hall, sr.; G Tony Ray, sr.; G Casey Arritola, jr.

Notes: At state for second straight year. … Lost to Cole Valley Christian in the first round of the District 3 tournament, but responded with three straight wins, including one against Firth in the state play-in game. … Lavender is a former assistant coach for the College of Idaho. … Last reached the finals and won a state tournament trophy in 2013, when it finished second. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES

Record: 20-0

State seed: District 6 champ

Coach: Shannon Hill, third season

Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, jr., G Luke Hill, sr., G Max Palmer, jr.

Notes: The Huskies are going for a 3-peat state championship and have a loaded roster … Jordan Lenz averages 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and Luke Hill averages 12 points … Despite their record, the Huskies have won close games, including beating second-place Firth 50-41 and 47-45 in the district tournament … North Fremont has been ranked No. 1 in the state media poll dating back to last season.

ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS

Record: 20-1

State seed: District 1-2 champ

Coach: Bryan Chase, seventh season.

Players to watch: G Eli Gibson, sr.; G Bret Stancil, sr.; F Tristan Gentry, jr.; G Greyson Sands, so.

Notes: At state for the seventh straight season, with four trophies from their last six trips …Lost to North Fremont in overtime in the 2019 title game. Gibson is the lone remaining Lumberjack who played in that game … Lone loss this season was by nine points at Lapwai, last year’s 1A Division I champ. … Won its only state title in 1960. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.

WENDELL TROJANS

Record: 16-7

State seed: District 4 champ

Coach: AJ Kelsey, fourth season

Players to watch: G Zade Swainston, jr.; F Isaac Slade, sr.; F Joe DeMasters, sr.; F Zane Kelsey, sr.;

Notes: Beat top-seeded Valley twice in the district tournament to earn a spot at state. … Won six games by more than 20 points. … Won three state titles (1958, 1970, 2004). … Is 3-0 in state championship games. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2016, when it finished third.

WEST SIDE PIRATES

Record: 20-6

State seed: District 5 runner-up

Coach: Tyler Brown, 15th season

Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, jr.; G Blaize Brown, jr.; G Ryan Lemmon, sr.

Notes: Defending state runner-up after losing last year’s title game 42-37 to North Fremont. ... Lost point guard Ryan Beckstead and first-team All-Idaho post Isaac Frankman from that team. ... The Pirates will get a rematch with North Fremont, the No. 1 team in 2A, in the first round this year ... Ranked No. 4 in the final media poll. ... Third straight state tournament appearance. ... Two state titles in school history (1978, 1979). ... Of the Pirates’ six losses this year, three were to District 5 rival Bear Lake, one was to 3A state qualifier Marsh Valley and two were to Wyoming teams. ... Shurtliff was first-team All-Idaho in three positions (wide receiver, cornerback, kicker) for West Side’s state title-winning football team in the fall. ... The lanky junior is one of East Idaho’s best scorers. ... Brown was the quarterback for the football team.

1A DIVISION I STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

GRACE GRIZZLIES

Record: 10-12

State seed: District 5-6 champ

Coach: Rory Lloyd, 14th season

Players to watch: G Gage Stoddard, sr; G Trey Draper, sr.; G Payson Andersen, jr.

Notes: Defending state runner-up after losing last year’s title game 49-27 to Ambrose. ... Second straight state tournament appearance. ... Three state titles in program history, with the last coming in 2003. ... Bounced back from an unexpected district tournament loss to Butte County, beating the Pirates twice at their place to clinch a state tournament spot. ... Stoddard is returning from a second-team All-Idaho season as a junior. ... Draper transferred in before the year from Riverton, Wyoming, where he was a football and basketball star. ... Along with Mountain View (5A) and Melba (2A), the Grizzlies are one of three teams with a chance to sweep the girls and boys basketball state titles for their schools. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

LAKESIDE KNIGHTS

Record: 14-4

State seed: District 1 champ

Coach: James Twoteeth, fourth season

Players to watch: G Kenyon Spotted Horse, sr.; W JJ Hall, sr.; G Vander Brown, so.

Notes: Moved up to 1A Division I after winning the 1A Division II state title last year. It was the Knights’ first state title since 1997, when Twoteeth was a player at Lakeside. … Darren “Day Day” Higgins, the MVP of the North Star League in 2019, suffered a torn meniscus days before the district title game, and is lost for the season. … Spotted Horse was the 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year last year, and the MVP of the new Scenic Idaho Conference this season. … Two of their four losses were to 2A qualifier St. Maries.

LAPWAI WILDCATS

Record: 17-4

State seed: District 2 champ

Coach: Zachary Eastman, second season

Players to watch: PG Titus Yearout, jr.; G Kross Taylor, jr.; F Kase Wynott, fr.; F AJ Ellenwood, jr.

Notes: Program won 10 state championships, going back-to-back in 2017-18. The Whitepine League powerhouse hasn’t won a title since, finishing third the past two years. … Leads the state across all classifications in team scoring average (76.9 ppg). … Yearout (23.8 ppg, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.2 steals) is a third-year starter and reigning first-team All-Idaho pick. … Maintained the top ranking all season in the state’s 1A Division I media poll. … Split two games with St. Maries, Class 2A’s second-ranked team. Only other losses came to 4A state-qualifier Lakeland, 1A Division II heavyweight Garden Valley and Genesee — Lapwai squandered 20-plus-point leads in the two latter games. … Taylor and Wynott combine for 26.9 ppg. Taylor shot 11-for-12 from 3-point range against Potlatch on Feb. 11. … Ellenwood averages 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS

Record: 12-11

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Ryan Albright, first season

Players to watch: P Dallin Criddle, jr.; W Connor Gardner, sr.; W Tyler Baker, jr.

Notes: At state for the fourth straight year and ninth time in 10 years. … Only first-round win was in 2013. … Has never won a state tournament trophy. … Criddle leads the team in scoring (15.3 ppg) and rebounds (5.7). Gardner (5.9 ppg) is the second-leading scorer. … Played a nonconference schedule with several 2A opponents, starting 2-9 before winning 10 of its last 12. … Gardner was the 1A state cross country champ in the fall.

OAKLEY HORNETS

Record: 19-3

State seed: District 4 champ

Coach: Jeffrey Bedke, third season

Players to watch: G Austin Cranney, sr.; F Corbin Bedke, sr.; G Payton Beck, jr.; G Jace Robinson, sr.;

Notes: Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Defending state consolation champ. … Won seven of its last eight games. … At state for the second time in three years. … Won four state titles, the last in 1977. … Last reached the finals in 1984.

PRAIRIE PIRATES

Record: 17-5

State seed: District 2 runner-up

Coach: Shawn Wolter, second season

Players to watch: G Cole Schlader, sr.; G Zach Rambo, jr.; G Lane Schumacher, jr.

Notes: Won the state title in 2019, but missed the tournament last season with a young roster. … Has won four 1A Division I crowns since 2010. … Lost three times to top-ranked Lapwai, once to 2A Grangeville and was upset Feb. 11 by Logos. … Is at the tournament for the 10th time in the past 13 seasons. … Remained in the state media poll for all but the final week, and enters the tournament just outside the rankings. … Schlader, Rambo and Schumacher each have scored 20 or more points in different games this season. … Ranks fifth in 1A Division I in scoring average (59.95).

RIVERSTONE OTTERS

Record: 13-0

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Steve Bowen, first season

Players to watch: F Charlie DeBoer, sr.; C Nick Liebich sr.; G Ethan Hurt, sr.

Notes: Fifth straight trip to state, which accounts for all state tournament appearances in program history. … Won its first district championship. … 1-8 in its previous four appearances at state, with its only win coming in the 2017 consolation semifinals. … School originally planned to skip the season due to COVID-19, but it reversed course and played its first game Jan. 7. … Liebich (14.8 ppg, 10.9 rebounds) was the 5A SIC boys soccer player of the year, playing for state champ Boise since Riverstone doesn’t offer soccer. … DeBoer (22.3 ppg) is the Otters’ leading scorer. He has committed to play at the University of Puget Sound. … No. 2 offense (68.6 ppg) and defense in 1A Division I (37.5 ppg). … Tied for fourth in the final state media poll.

VICTORY CHARTER VIPERS

Record: 19-4

State seed: District 3 runner-up

Coach: Josh Hubbard, fourth season

Players to watch: W Jasper Luce, jr.; G Noah Palomares, fr.; G Carson Cole, kr.

Notes: First appearance at the state tournament. … A young team with one senior, five juniors, three sophomores and a freshman. … Luce is the leading scorer (15.2 ppg) and rebounder (7.4). … Palomares is averaging 14.8 ppg. … Won 11 in a row before falling 61-46 to Riverstone in the district championship. … Tied for fourth in the final state media poll.

1A DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT

CAREY PANTHERS

Record: 12-5

State seed: District 4 runner-up

Coach: Dick Simpson, 19th season

Players to watch: G Hunter Smith, sr.; G Dallin Parke, sr.; P Chase Bennion, jr.; G Conner Simpson, so.

Notes: At state for the 16th straight year, the longest active streak in any classification. … Beat second-seeded Richfield to earn a spot at state. … Won two state titles (2011, ‘15). … Played in six state championship games, the last in 2018. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

CLARK FORK WAMPUS CATS

Record: 4-12

State seed: District 1 champ

Coach: Heath Beason, third year

Players to watch: G Cameron Garcia, sr.; G Carter Sanroman, jr.; G/F Sam Barnett, jr.

Notes: First district title and state appearance since 2008. ... Lost to 3A Priest River twice this season (74-26, 56-37). ... Started season 1-11. ... Won three of its last four games. ... Garcia won the North Star League MVP. ... Wampus Cats took down Mullan 53-24 in the district title game. ... Kootenai opted out of winter sports due to COVID-19, so Clark Fork only had to beat Mullan to earn a trip to state. ... Had just one win two years ago.

DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS

Record: 18-5

State seed: District 4 champ

Coach: Wayne Dill, 19th season

Players to watch: G Brady Power, sr.; G Cody Power, so.; P Rhys Dill, sr.; G Jett Shaw, jr.

Notes: Defending third-place finisher at state. … At state for the ninth time in 10 years. … Brady Power scored 38 points in the district championship against Richfield. … Brady Power has top 1,500 career points and was the 1A Division II All-Idaho football player of the year in the fall. … Won two state titles (1966, 2016) and finished second in 2017. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll.

GARDEN VALLEY WOLVERINES

Record: 21-1

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Joel LaFleur, third season

Players to watch: G Josh Gillespie, sr.; G Covy Kelly, sr.; F Devin Yearsley, sr.

Notes: Ranked No. 1 in the state media poll all season. … Won 16 straight games. … At state for the third year in a row. … Never won a state title. … Finished second twice (2019, 2009). … Averages 75.7 ppg, the second most in 1A Division II. … Only loss was to 2A state qualifier New Plymouth. … Kelly (21.8 ppg, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals) was the 1A Division II player of the year as a sophomore and a first-team All-Idaho pick last year. … Gillespie (22.5 ppg, 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 4.0 steals) joined Garden Valley this season after transferring from Mountain View. … Yearsley (10.2 ppg, 4.8 rebounds) gives Garden Valley three players averaging 10 or more points.

NORTH GEM COWBOYS

Record: 21-2

State seed: District 5-6 champ

Coach: Tracey Corta, second season

Players to watch: G James Bodily, sr.; G Logan Corta, sr.; G Bridger Hatch, jr.

Notes: Second straight appearance at the state tournament. ... Last year’s appearance, when the Cowboys lost the third-place game, snapped a decade-long drought. ... Only two losses were to district rival Watersprings, who the Cowboys didn’t have to play in winning the district tournament. ... Had a midseason winning streak of 10 games, and is currently working on an eight-game winning streak. ... Scored over 100 points in two games, and hit 98 in another. ... Three-time state champion, with their last title coming in 1995. ... Ranked No. 3 in the final media poll. ... Bodily averaged 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks, leading the team in all five major categories. ... He shot 43% from 3-point range on over four attempts a game. ... Corta was a great sidekick, averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals.

RICHFIELD TIGERS

Record: 13-10

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Chris Taber, fifth season

Players to watch: G Carsn Perkes, so.; G Luke Dalton, so.; G Clay Kent, so.; P Hudson Lucero, so.

Notes: Lost back-to-back games in the district tournament, forcing them to beat Council in a play-in game to qualify. … At state for the first time since 2009. … Perkes averaged 23.25 points at district. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title. … Played in its only championship in 2000.

ROCKLAND BULLDOGS

Record: 19-6

State seed: District 5-6 runner-up

Coach: Shae Neal, fourth season

Players to watch: G Braden Permann, sr.; C Levi Farr, sr.; F Teague Matthews, fr.

Notes: At state for the seventh time in eight years after missing last season. ... Lost a one-point heartbreaker to North Gem in last year’s district tournament with a state spot on the line. ... Beat Mackay by one point in the same game this year to clinch their spot. ... Matthews had 20 points and 11 rebounds in that game. ... Permann and Farr were first-team all-conference a year ago. ... Program is still looking for its first state title. ... After losing three straight games mid-season, the Bulldogs have won 12 of 14, with the two losses coming to district champion North Gem. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

TIMBERLINE SPARTANS

Record: 12-10

State seed: District 2 champ

Coach: Jason Hunter, second season

Players to watch: G Rylan Larson, sr.; G Chase Hunter, sr.; G Parker Brown, so.; F Jaron Christopherson, jr.

Notes: Second consecutive trip to state after a 48-year tournament drought. … At state for the third time in school history. Timberline won a championship in 1972. … Went two-and-out last year. … Knocked off highly favored Deary at its district tournament by winning road games on back-to-back nights. Timberline held Mustang star Brayden Stapleton (a 30 ppg scorer) to 20 points combined in the two games, and finished Game 1 with a stunning lob play from Hunter to Larson with 3 seconds left. … Outscored its opponents this season by a margin of just 1.95 points. … Six players average five or more points per game for the defense-first, low-scoring (47.8 ppg) Spartans. Larson leads the way with 14.7 ppg.