Boys High School Basketball

Idaho boys basketball state tournament brackets and scores

Stay tuned throughout the Idaho high school boys basketball state tournaments for the latest scores, matchups and updated brackets.

Class-by-class playoff brackets are below.

Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center hosts all of the championship games on Friday and Saturday, March 4-5.

Profile Image of Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service