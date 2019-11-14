High school basketball standings: Leaders of the 5A, 4A SIC conference races

Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Boys basketball and girls basketball scores and schedules from around Boise, Idaho, and the Treasure Valley for the 2019 season. Scores come from the 5A SIC, 4A SIC, 3A SRV, 2A WIC, 1A WIC and 1A Long Pin.
Comments