Boys High School Basketball

Live: Garden Valley boys to face undefeated opponent in state final

By Dave Southorn and

Chadd Cripe

March 01, 2019 04:08 PM

Garden Valley high scorer Covy Kelly goes up for another two. Kelly scored 18 points in Garden Valley’s 54-48 win over Logos in the semi-final round of the 1A Division II state boys basketball championship tournament on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Caldwell High School.
Garden Valley high scorer Covy Kelly goes up for another two. Kelly scored 18 points in Garden Valley’s 54-48 win over Logos in the semi-final round of the 1A Division II state boys basketball championship tournament on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Caldwell High School. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Garden Valley high scorer Covy Kelly goes up for another two. Kelly scored 18 points in Garden Valley’s 54-48 win over Logos in the semi-final round of the 1A Division II state boys basketball championship tournament on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Caldwell High School. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

We’ll track all of the 4A through 1A boys basketball state tournament semifinals here. Most are at 6:15 or 8 p.m. but the 1A games are early in the day.

1A Division II

Garden Valley 54, Logos 48: The Wolverines built a 14-point halftime lead and hung on to earn a trip to the championship game. Covy Kelly was 7-for-9 from the field for 18 points and Devin Yearsley added 15 points and seven rebounds. Isaac Blum scored 14 points for Logos. Garden Valley (21-5) will meet Lighthouse Christian (25-0) in the championship game.

Lighthouse Christian 56, Genesis Prep 53: The Jaguars led by one going into the fourth quarter but the Lions were able to continue their undefeated season. Tyler Munsee scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Casper Block added 11 points and nine rebounds for Lighthouse Christian. Kon Ajang scored 23 points for Genesis Prep.

Championship schedule

(all games at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa)

9:30 a.m.: 1A Division II: Garden Valley (21-5) vs. Lighthouse Christian (25-0)

11:30 a.m.: 1A Division I

1:40 p.m.: 2A

3:50 p.m.: 3A

6 p.m.: 4A

8 p.m.: 5A

Michael Lycklama

Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Dave Southorn

Dave Southorn is a 2004 graduate from the University of Colorado. He has covered Boise State athletics since 2005, and worked at the Idaho Statesman since 2013. He’s won multiple Idaho Press Club awards and once won a contest designing a play for the Seattle Seahawks.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  