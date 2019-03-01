Live: Garden Valley boys to face undefeated opponent in state final

We’ll track all of the 4A through 1A boys basketball state tournament semifinals here. Most are at 6:15 or 8 p.m. but the 1A games are early in the day.
1A Division II
▪ Garden Valley 54, Logos 48: The Wolverines built a 14-point halftime lead and hung on to earn a trip to the championship game. Covy Kelly was 7-for-9 from the field for 18 points and Devin Yearsley added 15 points and seven rebounds. Isaac Blum scored 14 points for Logos. Garden Valley (21-5) will meet Lighthouse Christian (25-0) in the championship game.
▪ Lighthouse Christian 56, Genesis Prep 53: The Jaguars led by one going into the fourth quarter but the Lions were able to continue their undefeated season. Tyler Munsee scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Casper Block added 11 points and nine rebounds for Lighthouse Christian. Kon Ajang scored 23 points for Genesis Prep.
Championship schedule
(all games at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa)
9:30 a.m.: 1A Division II: Garden Valley (21-5) vs. Lighthouse Christian (25-0)
11:30 a.m.: 1A Division I
1:40 p.m.: 2A
3:50 p.m.: 3A
6 p.m.: 4A
8 p.m.: 5A
