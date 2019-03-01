‘One more.’ Idaho’s hottest boys basketball team rolls into 5A state championship.

As the Borah High crowd started to cheer as the clock wound down, and senior guard Kyler Castro shouted one message to the Lions’ fans.
“One more.”
Borah rallied from an early deficit to beat Rigby 72-59 in the 5A state semifinals, winning their 15th straight game and putting them one more win shy of a championship.
The Lions (23-3) face Madison (25-3) in the 5A state title game at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Borah junior forward Austin Bolt racked up another double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds while adding three steals.
Ellis Magnuson finished with 15 points and six assists, and DeVaughn Williams chipped in 15 points.
This is a breaking news post. Check back for more later.
MADISON 65, POST FALLS 48
Madison’s Mason McWhorter struggled in the Bobcats’ first-round win, finishing with five points on 2-for-7 shooting. But the senior made up for it Friday.
McWhorter poured in a game-high 21 points, including 19 in the first three quarters, to lift the Bobcats (25-3) to their 16th appearance in the state finals and second in the past four years.
The Trojans (18-8) couldn’t stay in front of McWhorter, who put on a show by either finishing at the rim, drawing a foul or both. McWhorter finished the game 6-of-8 from the field and 9-of-9 at the free-throw line.
“Today, I wanted to be more aggressive,” McWhorter said. “I know they didn’t expect that from me from yesterday’s performance, so I came out and was really aggressive to the hoop.”
Madison led by four points at halftime, then shot 69 percent (11-of-16) from the floor in the second half and 56 percent overall (18-of-32) to erase any thoughts of a Post Falls comeback.
Senior guard Spencer Hathaway added 19 points and seven rebounds for Madison, which set up a rematch with Borah after falling to the Lions 44-39 in the first round of last year’s tournament.
Madison returns 10 players from that team and Borah eight. Madison scored a 53-51 win in this season’s opening weekend. But any revenge for last year’s loss can only come at state.
“We have a chip on our shoulder, especially because we lost to Borah last year in that first game,” McWhorter said. “If we play them, we’re going to bring everything we have because we’re not losing.”
