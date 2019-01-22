Return of the Warriors: Long-struggling Valley program shows it’s a force this season

Meridian freshman Davis Thacker gets a pass away to teammate Donovan Sanor after being fouled by Mountain View’s pressure Austin Smart (5) and Dallen Perrin Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Mountain View High School in Meridian. The two rival high schools were playing in the annual Stinky Sneaker boys basketball game. The Warriors of Meridian won the game 55-50. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com