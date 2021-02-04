4A SIC girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores

Grapich created by Michael Lycklama

The 4A SIC high school girls basketball tournament determines the Boise, Idaho, league’s spots at the 4A state tournament.

The league has two guaranteed spots at the state tournament. A third team can qualify through a play-in game.

Check back for all the latest updates from the District 3 tournament.

Can’t see the below bracket on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.