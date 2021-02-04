Girls High School Basketball

4A SIC girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores

Grapich created by Michael Lycklama
Grapich created by Michael Lycklama

The 4A SIC high school girls basketball tournament determines the Boise, Idaho, league’s spots at the 4A state tournament.

The league has two guaranteed spots at the state tournament. A third team can qualify through a play-in game.

Check back for all the latest updates from the District 3 tournament.

[Related: 5A to 1A district tournament brackets]

Can’t see the below bracket on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

Profile Image of Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service