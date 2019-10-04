Boise High center is one of the country’s best. Now she’s committed to a Pac-12 team.

SHARE COPY LINK

Boise High senior Peyton McFarland verbally committed to the University of Utah’s women’s basketball program Wednesday night, choosing the Utes over 13 other Division I scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-4 McFarland said her finalists included Oklahoma and Cal. But she said she chose Utah because of Salt Lake City’s similarities to Boise and because she immediately clicked with the players already in Utah’s program.

“In the end, it was really the teammates,” McFarland said. “They seem like great people, and I just vibed with them really well when I went down for the visit. That just means everything to me, that connection.”

ESPN ranks McFarland as a four-star recruit, the 10th best post nationwide in the recruiting class of 2020 and the 80th best overall prospect.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Boise's Peyton McFarland rises up for jumper over Eagle’s Jaimee McKinnie in the 5A state semifinals last winter. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

McFarland has dominated her competition locally in the Treasure Valley with her combination of size, strength and athleticism, skills that should translate to the college level. She averaged 12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last year as a junior to earn a spot on the 5A All-Idaho second team.

“A lot of posts are usually a little bit bigger, so I’m usually able to beat them down the floor and get the positioning that I want,” McFarland said. “I think I’m a pretty good defensive presence too. Not very many people want to come into the paint because I’m there.”

McFarland’s commitment continues the Treasure Valley’s tradition of producing Division I women’s basketball recruits. She is the second known commit in the class of 2020, joining Timberline’s Ava Ranson (Montana State).

Four Treasure Valley girls basketball players signed Division I letters of intent last year.

Utah went 18-14 last season and reached the second round of the WNIT. The Utes have played in the WNIT in all three seasons under coach Lynne Roberts. Utah last made the NCAA Tournament in 2011.