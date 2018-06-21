With another Division I commit, Treasure Valley quickly becoming hotbed for girls basketball

Incoming Eagle High senior Meghan Boyd announced Thursday that she has verbally committed to a full-ride scholarship from the University of Denver’s women’s basketball program, continuing the Treasure Valley’s rise on the Division I recruiting scene.
Ten girls basketball players from Treasure Valley high schools have signed Division I letters of intent in the past three years. Boyd, a point guard, will make it 11 as the first known local commit in the class of 2019.
“It’s the connections we have in Idaho and the coaches,” Boyd said. “The type and caliber of girls basketball players we have coming out of Idaho are better. It just keeps growing and the competition is getting better.
“The community here has really (decided) let’s not just get our football players to go play D-I. Let’s get our girls basketball and guys basketball players too. It’s super cool the type of people we have in the community that are willing to help female athletes make it to the next level.”
Boyd chose Denver over offers from Idaho, Eastern Washington, Portland and Utah Valley. She said she picked the Pioneers of the Summit League because she fell in love with the downtown campus and the school’s business program.
“It’s a super-cool area with lots to do,” Boyd said. “Their business program is in top 100 in the nation, and that’s something I’ve wanted to major in for a long time. So that kind of checked all the boxes for me.”
Boyd led Eagle to the 5A state championship game each of the past two seasons, as well as a No. 25 national ranking this winter. The Mustangs went undefeated last season until falling to Post Falls in the state final.
Boyd scored 7.9 points per game as a junior while adding 2.8 assists. She said Denver has recruited her as a combo shooting and point guard with a chance to play right away.
"Meghan is as talented as any girl I've ever had the opportunity to coach," Eagle coach Cody Pickett said. "She shoots it as well as anybody in the state, and she's really really skilled.
BYU PUTS MANGUM ON SCHOLARSHIP
After a redshirt season at BYU, the Cougars have put Eagle High grad Abby Mangum (2017) on a scholarship. Mangum walked on to the BYU women’s basketball team last year after two ACL tears during her high school career.
She’ll be a redshirt freshman for BYU this winter.
