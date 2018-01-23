Idaho is home to one of the nation’s best girls basketball teams, poll says

The Eagle High girls basketball team has drawn plenty of accolades this season. But the Mustangs entered rarefied air Tuesday.
Undefeated Eagle (20-0) entered the USA Today Super 25 national rankings for the first time this season, debuting at No. 25 in the poll voted on by writers for the national publication.
“It’s awesome,” said Eagle coach Cody Pickett, whose team blasted Centennial 73-49 on Tuesday night. “The girls have worked so hard, and we’ve been trying to build something special for the last couple years.
“The girls are special. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished. But our ultimate goal is to win a state championship, and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
The Mustangs have dominated their opponents this season, winning by an average of nearly 27 points per game.
Eagle, which has never won a state title, has spent the entire season as Idaho’s No. 1-ranked team after returning eight players from last year’s state runner-up team. The Mustangs field only three seniors, but all three have signed to play in college: forward Katelyn Murray (Army), guard Janie King (Idaho) and guard/forward McKenna Emerson (Northwest Nazarene).
Junior point guard Meghan Boyd has offers from Idaho, Utah Valley and Denver.
All three seniors have spent four years on varsity and have gone a combined 84-16.
“That’s a lot of game in four years, and we’re not quite done yet,” Pickett said.
Murray leads the Mustangs’ 10-deep rotation with 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Five players average more than seven points per game, and Murray leads the team at just 25 minutes per game.
“I don’t want to sound rude or disrespectful, but I’ve got 10 deep that would start at most schools and they are not a problem for us,” Pickett said. “They’ve all accepted their role, which is unique in this day and age.”
This isn’t the first time an Eagle team has drawn national attention in recent years. The Mustangs’ softball team finished 2016 as MaxPreps’ No. 1 softball team in the country.
