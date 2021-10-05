3A SRV boys soccer district tournament scores, bracket

Idaho Statesman

The 3A SRV high school boys soccer district tournament determines the Boise, Idaho, league’s spots at the 3A state tournament.

Only the district champion qualifies for the state tournament at Vallivue High.

New this year, teams will be seeded at state via MaxPreps computer rankings. The tournament determines who qualifies for state. But the rankings place teams on the bracket.

