4A SIC boys soccer district tournament scores, bracket

Idaho Statesman

The 4A SIC high school soccer district tournament determines the Boise, Idaho, league’s spots at the 4A state tournament.

The league has two guaranteed spots at the state tournament at Caldwell’s Brothers Park. A third team can qualify through a play-in game.

New this year, teams will be seeded at state via MaxPreps computer rankings. The tournament determines who qualifies for state. But the rankings place teams on the bracket.

Check back for all the latest updates from the District 3 tournament.

Can’t see the below bracket on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.