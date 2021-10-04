Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (Sept. 27 to Oct. 3)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Game-winning two-point conversions, multiple hat tricks and 20-plus kill nights highlight the list of top performers in the Treasure Valley last week.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below. You can vote multiple times.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

FOOTBALL

Ky McClure, Middleton: Had a hand in all six of the Vikings’ touchdowns in a 51-42 loss at Bishop Kelly. He was 33-of-48 for 375 yards and three TDs through the air, and he ran for 101 yards and three TDs.

Dane Bradshaw, Nampa Christian: Ran for 223 yards and two TDs on 14 carries in the Trojans’ 43-16 win over New Plymouth. He also caught two passes for 33 yards and another TD.

Seth Knothe, Bishop Kelly: Racked up 315 yards and five TDs on 42 carries to lead the Knights to a 51-42 win against Middleton.

Theo Jackson, Fruitland: His pick-six interception in the fourth quarter sealed the Grizzlies’ 24-14 win against McCall-Donnelly. He had two interceptions in the win, as well as six catches for 75 yards.

Kaleb Berger, Kuna: Made eight solo tackles and broke up three passes in the Kavemen’s 27-24 loss to Borah.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Ian Duarte, Eagle: Returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, and he caught seven passes for 94 yards and another score in the Mustangs’ 32-10 win vs. Timberline.

Parker Rushton, Borah: Ran for 182 yards and two TDs on 31 carries, including the game-winning score in a 27-24 win vs. Kuna.

Max Clark, Capital: Threw for 348 yards and four TDs, and added two more rushing touchdowns in a 50-28 victory against Boise.

Quintez Evans, Mountain View: Ran for 115 yards and three TDs in the Mavericks’ 57-14 win over Centennial.

Tegan Sweeney, Rocky Mountain: Threw for 254 yards and four TDs to four different receivers in the Grizzlies’ 51-14 win against Owyhee.

Trais Higgins, Nampa: Caught eight passes for 210 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs’ 39-38 win over Vallivue.

Ikaika Ho, Columbia: Ran for 98 yards and scored twice on two-point conversions, including the game-winning one in a 22-21 win vs. Ridgevue.

Carter Woodland, Notus: Ran for 212 yards and four TDs, made 10 tackles and forced a fumble in the Pirates’ 60-14 win against Idaho City.

Kaelun Jones, Horseshoe Bend: Ran for 184 yards and four TDs to lead the Mustangs to a 55-8 win over Salmon River.

Gus Black, Rimrock: Ran for 194 yards and two TDs, made 10.5 tackles and tallied two sacks in the Pirates’ 54-22 win against Owyhee, Nevada.

GIRLS SOCCER

Isis Villafane, Ridgevue: Racked up three goals and three assists in two games last week.

Kyndra Lyons, Meridian: Recorded a hat trick in a 3-3 tie vs. Borah, then scored her team’s only goal in a 1-1 draw with Skyview.

Samantha Wind, Kuna: The center back scored her team’s only goal as the Kavemen nearly upset Timberline (2-1 loss).

Shaelyn Olsen, Caldwell: Scored twice against Middleton and notched an assist against Nampa.

Lizbeth Soto, Vallivue: Added five goals to her league-leading total, recording a hat trick in a 4-2 win at Columbia and two goals in an 11-0 rout of Emmett.

Izzy Reyes, Bishop Kelly: Netted two hat tricks last week in wins vs. Nampa (8-0) and Ridgevue (8-1).

Kaitlyn Slocum, Rocky Mountain: Scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Timberline, then added two more in a 3-1 victory against Mountain View.

Naomi Hilbig, Eagle: The freshman scored twice to earn the Mustangs a 2-2 draw with powerhouse Boise.

Allie Hansen, Owyhee: Scored twice in the Storm’s 2-0 win against Capital.

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland: Buried five goals into the back of the net in the Grizzlies’ 8-0 win at Payette.

BOYS SOCCER

Denny Saric, Timberline: The senior netted three of his team’s four goals in a 4-0 win against Kuna on senior night.

Justin Padilla, Weiser: Stopped eight shots to post back-to-back shutouts of Ambrose (2-0) and Weiser (4-0). That includes a penalty-kick save against Ambrose.

Marco Ceballos, Payette: Record a pair of hat tricks, leading the Pirates to a 6-4 win against Fruitland and a 4-3 win against Baker, Oregon.

Alex Barragan, Vallivue: Netted a hat trick in the Falcons’ 7-0 win at Emmett, then added a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win against Columbia.

Trevor Scheuerman, Middleton: Scored twice and added an assist in the Vikings’ 5-3 win at Columbia.

VOLLEYBALL

Ruth Heffington, Idaho City: Led the Wildcats to a five-set win against Greenleaf with a .593 hitting average, an .857 serving average and seven digs. She also had six digs and a .929 serving average in a sweep of North Star.

Mylie Mills, Columbia: Racked up 16 kills, two aces, seven blocks and 20 digs to lead the Wildcats to sweeps of Vallivue and Nampa.

Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian: Tallied 24 kills and 19 digs to lead the Chargers to a five-set win against Nampa Christian, then added 14 kills in a sweep of Compass Charter.

Grace Thompson, Garden Valley: Had nine kills, six service points and nine assists in her lone match last week.

London Ipsen, Centennial: Recorded 15 kills, nine aces and 16 digs in a four-set win against Boise.

Hope Miller, Greenleaf: Racked up 21 kills in a sweep of Notus, and had 12 kills in a sweep of Riverstone.

Madi Hauskins, Eagle: Had 15 kills and three aces in a four-set victory against Timberline.

Annelie Wilson, Horseshoe Bend: Tallied 25 kills, three aces, 18 digs and four blocks to lead the Mustangs to a four-set win at Council.

Brooke Garman, Vallivue: Recorded 21 kills and 15 digs in the Falcons’ four-set victory against Bishop Kelly.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: Won the boys race at the Gary Ward Invite in 16:00.65, his third first-place finish this year.

Malia Lowe, Kuna: Won the girls race at the Gary Ward Invite at 18:29.00, more than 9 seconds ahead of second place.

Trent Wigod, Rocky Mountain: Led the Grizzlies to the boys team title at the Dani Bates Invite with his second-place finish (15:44.1).

Brighton Heywood, Rocky Mountain: Led the Grizzlies to the girls team title at the Dani Bates invite with her second-place finish (18:58.5).

Clay Shumaker, Skyview: Finished second in the boys race at the Gary Ward Invite at 16:04.13.