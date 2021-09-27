Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (Sept. 20 to 26)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Dominant Friday-night performances, new state-leading times and upsets on the volleyball court highlight the list of top performers in the Treasure Valley last week.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman athlete week of the contest

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times.

FOOTBALL

Caden Young, Emmett: Had a hand in six touchdowns as the Huskies beat Nampa 40-30. He ran for 180 yards and four TDs, and he was 7-of-8 for 95 yards and two TDs through the air.

Atonio Fifita, Skyview: Ran for 183 yards and a TD, caught two passes for 13 yards and made six tackles on defense in the Hawks’ 49-21 loss to Rocky Mountain.

Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale: Ran for 278 yards and three TDs on 20 carries in the Trojans’ 49-7 win vs. McCall-Donnelly to open 3A SRV play.

Cole Luekenga, Kuna: Completed 25-of-37 passes for 419 yards with three TDs and no interceptions in the Kavemen’s 48-21 loss to Capital.

Parker Rushton, Borah: Ran for 269 yards and three TDs on 44 carries as the Lions topped Centennial 28-7.

Blayne Meyer, Horseshoe Bend: Ran for 243 yards and four TDs as the Mustangs traveled to Idaho Falls for a 50-30 win against Watersprings.

Art Williams, Rocky Mountain: Ran for 164 yards and three TDs to hand Skyview its first loss (49-21).

Sosaia Raass, Mountain View: Turned 19 carries into 117 yards and three TDs as the Mavericks shut out Owyhee 56-0.

Garrett Lavin, Timberline: Caught eight passes for 125 yards and three TDs in the Wolves’ 39-20 win against Boise.

Max Clark, Capital: Finished 16-of-22 for 403 yards and three TDs to lead the Eagles’ to a 48-21 win against Kuna.

Carson Fox, Vallivue: Ran for 203 yards and three TDs on 25 carries in the Falcons’ 54-12 win over Caldwell.

Brett Spencer, Weiser: Went 7-for-7 for 158 yards and three TDs through the air, adding another 72 rushing yards in the Wolverines’ 40-18 win against Fruitland.

Aaron Jimenez, Notus: Racked up four sacks and seven tackles to lead the Pirates to a 54-12 win vs. Camas County.

Josh Gipe, Council: Completed 11-of-19 passes for 268 yards and four TDs to lead the Lumberjacks to a 56-12 win over Tri-Valley.

VOLLEYBALL

Tessa Farnsworth, Emmett: Racked up 10 aces and 12 digs in the Huskies’ sweep of Bishop Kelly.

Hope Miller, Greenleaf: Finished the week with 32 kills, 11 aces and 20 digs in three matches, leading the Grizzlies to wins against North Star Charter and Rimrock.

Trina William-Suldan, Columbia: Finished a busy week that included five-set wins against Middleton and Bishop Kelly, and the Rocky Mountain Tournament, with 28 kills, 21 aces, 42 digs and 181 assists.

Chanlar O’Neil, Fruitland: Led the Grizzlies to a runner-up finish at the Triple Threat Showcase in Idaho Falls, tallying 41 kills, 13 aces, 33 digs and 68 assists in wins against Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Rigby.

Reesa Whitworth, Middleton: Had a combined 31 kills, five aces and 40 digs in a five-set loss to Columbia and a four-set win over Vallivue.

London Ipsen, Centennial: Tallied 19 kills, seven aces and 21 digs to lead the Patriots to sweeps of Kuna and Owyhee.

Annelie Wilson, Horseshoe Bend: Racked up 33 kills and 11 aces in sweeps of Tri-Valley and Cascade.

Maya Anderson, North Star Charter: Tallied 15 kills, 25 aces and 31 assists to lead the Huskies to sweeps of Riverstone, Notus and Greenleaf.

Audrah Radford, Nampa: Had 20 kills, two aces, four blocks and 10 digs in the Bulldogs’ sweep of Ridgevue.

Maddie Boggess, Boise: Had 10 kills, 20 assists and six digs in a four-set win over Rocky Mountain, then added nine kills, seven blocks and 10 assists in a sweep of Meridian.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lizbeth Soto, Vallivue: Poured in five goals in the Falcons’ 8-1 win vs. Nampa.

Shaelyn Olsen, Caldwell: Netted a hat trick in the Cougars’ 4-0 win against Ridgevue.

Laken Gallagher, Timberline: Scored twice in a 4-0 win over Capital, then added three goals in a 5-1 win against Owyhee.

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland: Racked up nine goals and two assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 7-0 win at Weiser and a 7-3 victory against McCall-Donnelly.

Nadia Kincaid, Rocky Mountain: Add to her 5A SIC-leading goal total with six goals and two assists to lead the Grizzlies to wins over Eagle, Borah and Meridian.

Ellie Robertson, Columbia: Scored four times in the Wildcats’ 11-1 win against Emmett.

Isis Villafane, Ridgevue: Racked up four goals and two assists to lead the Warhawks to an 11-0 win against Emmett.

BOYS SOCCER

David Okito, Meridian: Scored both goals to lead the Warriors to their first conference win, a 2-1 victory at Owyhee.

Trevor Scheuerman, Middleton: Scored seven goals in two games to lead the Vikings to a 4-1 win at Ridgevue and an 11-0 victory against Emmett.

Greyson Porter, Caldwell: Made nine saves — including three, full-extension, diving stops in the final 30 minutes — as the Cougars hung on for a 1-1 draw at Bishop Kelly.

Bonee Siwatwa, Columbia: Scored two goals in each of the Wildcats’ wins last week, a 6-3 victory at Emmett and a 4-0 win against Nampa.

Ramon Dietz, Ambrose: Netted a hat trick to lead the Archers to an 8-1 win against Fruitland. He also scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Payette.

CROSS COUNTRY

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: Turned in the fastest time for any Idaho boy in any classification this season to win the Vallivue scramble at 15 minutes, 27.7 seconds.

Clay Shumaker, Skyview: Set a personal record of 15:43.4 to finish sixth in the boys race at the Vallivue scramble.

Rilyn Stevens, Mountain View: Finished eighth in a loaded girls field at the Nike Portland XC at 17:48.9.

Allie Bruce, Boise: Won her fourth straight race to finish atop the podium at the Vallivue Scramble at 17:16.5, a personal best.

Trenton Johnson, Columbia: Set a personal record to finish eighth in the boys race at the Sunway Invite in Twin Falls at 16:55.21.

Emma Hillaim, Fruitland: Finished first in her second straight meet, winning the Sunway Invite at 18:37.3, a personal record.