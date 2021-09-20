Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (Sept. 13 to Sept. 19)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Game-winning touchdowns, game-winning goals and last-second pushes across the finish line highlight the list of top performers in the Treasure Valley last week.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Jeff Lockett, Emmett: Ran for 120 yards and a TD, had 22 receiving yards, made three tackles and broke up one pass on defense in the Huskies’ 28-0 win against Ridgevue.

Jackson Waite, Kuna: Only gave up two quarterback pressures, didn’t allow a sack and made two key blocks that led to touchdowns in the Kavemen’s 35-15 loss to Timberline.

Parker Rushton, Borah: Turned 41 carries into 213 yards and five TDs in the Lions’ 54-42 win vs. Boise. He also recorded a sack on defense.

Tate Johansen, Middleton: Hauled in 11 catches for 150 yards and three TDs, and he racked up eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception on defense in the Vikings’ 42-16 win over Vallivue.

Dawson Wahl, Mountain View: Threw a game-winning, 5-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left to lead the Mavericks’ to a come-from-behind, 28-21 win over Eagle. He finished 13-of-23 for 199 yards and two TDs.

Nathan Reynolds, Meridian: Led the Warriors’ defense in a 35-0 shutout of Capital, scoring on a 49-yard blocked punt return and recovering a fumble in the second half that led to another touchdown.

Taylor Marcum, Timberline: Finished with 175 total yards and four TDs on 17 touches in the Wolves’ 35-15 win against Kuna.

Tegan Sweaney, Rocky Mountain: Went 10-for-10 for 208 yards and four TDs in the Grizzlies’ 58-0 rout of Centennial.

Max Cutforth, Skyview: Racked up 312 total yards (187 passing, 125 rushing) and two rushing TDs in the Hawks’ 34-16 victory over Owyhee.

Seth Knothe, Bishop Kelly: Ran for 276 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in the Knights’ 42-21 win against Nampa.

Jaxon Dines, Homedale: Ran for 176 yards and two TDs, and completed 6-of-12 passes for 87 yards and another score in the Trojans’ 38-21 win over Sandpoint.

Cache Beus, Melba: Threw for 207 yards and four TDs before halftime in the Mustangs’ 74-0 blowout of Valley.

Josh Gipe, Council: Went 6-of-9 for 115 yards and three TDs in the Lumberjacks’ 48-22 win against Timberline (Weippe).

VOLLEYBALL

Annelie Wilson, Horseshoe Bend: Racked up 117 kills while hitting .498, 62 digs, 22 aces, 18 blocks and seven assists in eight matches to lead the Mustangs to the gold bracket title at the Idaho Classic. She also had 12 kills, eight digs, six aces and four blocks in a sweep of Garden Valley.

Eden Bower, Skyview: Finished with 19 kills and nine digs in a three-set win over Eagle. She was also named to the all-tournament team at the Durango Fall Classic after leading the Hawks to a ninth-place finish.

Trina William Sudan, Columbia: Racked up 41 assists, four kills, six aces and 12 digs to lead the Wildcats to sweeps of Caldwell and Ridgevue.

Elizabeth Colbert, Liberty Charter: Taliled 18 assists, five kills and five aces to lead the Patriots to wins over Centennial Baptist, Idaho City and North Star Charter.

Sydney Denison, Payette: Had 12 aces, 17 kills, 14 assists and six digs in three matches.

Grace Johnson, Ambrose: Finished with 14 aces, 16 kills and 11 digs to lead the Archers to conference wins over Vision Charter and Compass Charter.

Rykelle Sandidge, Nampa: Guided the Bulldogs to a come-from-behind, five-set victory against Emmett with 42 assists, six digs and three kills.

London Ipsen, Centennial: Racked up 12 kills, 13 digs and two aces to lead the Patriots to a five-set win against Timberline.

Brooke Garman, Vallivue: Finished with 18 kills and 15 digs in a four-set win against Emmett. She also had 12 kills in a sweep of Caldwell.

Katie Compas, Parma: Tallied 12 kills, 20 assists and two blocks in the Panthers’ three-set victory at Homedale.

BOYS SOCCER

Liam McLain, Boise: Racked up four goals and three assists as the Brave topped Meridian, Centennial and Owyhee last week.

Jamie Gaona, Columbia: Netted a hat trick in a 6-3 win against Emmett, then added another goal in a 3-1 victory over Ridgevue.

Alan Cisneros, Payette: Scored three times in a 5-4 loss to Nyssa (Ore.), then scored twice more in a 7-0 win over Four Rivers (Ore.).

Fabian Arguello, Caldwell: Recorded two goals in a 5-1 win over Caldwell.

Ethan Cutler, Eagle: Scored twice to lead the Mustangs to a 4-1 win at Capital.

GIRLS SOCCER

Natasja Davis, Kuna: Scored five goals to lead the Kavemen to wins over Borah and Skyview, including all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Borah.

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland: Finished the week with 15 goals and two assists in three games. She scored all three goals in the second half to earn the Grizzlies a 3-3 tie with La Grande (Ore.) after trailing 3-0 at halftime.

Chloe Bowes, Timberline: Scored the game-winning goals in a 2-0 win against Borah and a 1-0 victory over Eagle. She also had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win at Mountain View.

Nadia Kincaid, Rocky Mountain: Recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 victory at Skyview.

Kunie Hirai, Boise: Scored four goals as the Brave routed Owyhee 10-0.

Ellie Robertson, Columbia: Finished the week with five goals in three victories, including a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Caldwell.

CROSS COUNTRY

Trent Wigod, Rocky Mountain: Won the boys race at the East Boise Classic in 16 minutes, 10.41 seconds.

Allie Bruce, Boise: Edged teammate Sammy Smith for the East Boise Classic girls title at 18:05.02.

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: Finished first in the boys race at the Nampa All-City Meet at 16:07.83.

Alexia Corona, Ridgevue: Won the girls division at the Nampa All-City Meet at 19:46.86.

Jesse Halladay, Mountain View: Took first in the boys race at the Steven Thompson Memorial Centipede at 16:39.36.

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: Cruised to the boys title at the 2A WIC Championships at 15:45.

Cameron Moore, Ambrose: Won her second straight race at the 2A WIC Championships at 19:28.