Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (Aug. 23 to 29)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The high school sports season started with a bang last week, featuring plenty of drama and even more big-time performances.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times.

FOOTBALL

Ky McClure, Middleton: Finished with 313 total yards and six TDs in a 40-7 win over Elko, Nevada. He completed 24-of-36 passes for 253 yards and four TDs. He also ran for 60 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

Carter Woodland, Notus: Scored four TDs in the first quarter alone in the Pirates’ 54-12 win over Tri-Valley. He ran for 216 yards on just 11 carries, adding 96 all-purpose yards and five solo tackles on defense.

Wesley Littleton, Skyview: Blocked and recovered a punt, and made an interception in the Hawks’ 41-6 win over crosstown rival Columbia.

Seth Knothe, Bishop Kelly: Ran for 307 yards and all five of the Knights’ touchdowns in a 35-33 loss to Eagle. He also caught two passes for 57 yards, finishing with 364 yards of total offense.

Caden Young, Emmett: Racked up 316 total yards and five TDs in a 42-7 win over Boise. He ran for 190 yards and three TDs, and he threw for 126 yards and two more scores.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Cole Burtenshaw, McCall-Donnelly: Returned a punt for a touchdown, made an interception and recovered a fumble in the Vandals’ 41-0 victory vs. Orofino.

Nate Cherry, Capital: Caught eight passes for 59 yards and two TDs in a come-from-behind, 35-21 win over Nampa. He also made five tackles, one tackle for loss and picked off a pass on defense.

Landon Cheney, Nampa Christian: Completed 8-of-16 passes for 299 yards and five TDs in a 40-12 win over Wendell.

Rylan Binford, Homedale: Ran for 179 yards and three TDs, adding 38 yards and another touchdown receiving in the Trojans’ 36-24 win at Caldwell.

Quintez Evans, Mountain View: Ran for 131 yards and a TD on 22 carries in the Mavericks’ 14-13 win over Meridian.

Wade Zenner, Timberline: Finished with 262 total yards and four TDs in the Wolves’ 48-29 win over Borah. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 195 yards and two TDs, adding 67 yards and two more TDs on the ground.

Carter Fortin, Cole Valley Christian: Completed 18-of-27 passes for 260 yards and five TDs in a 43-20 win over Payette. He also ran for 49 yards and a TD. And he added a sack and blocked PAT on defense.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window

VOLLEYBALL

Jeanice Gamez, Columbia: Tallied seven kills and two aces to lead the Wildcats to a sweep of Bishop Kelly in an early-season matchup atop the 4A SIC standings.

Audrah Radford, Nampa: Racked up 27 kills, 19 digs, four assists, three blocks and one ace in the Bulldogs’ four-set win over Ridgevue.

Kellis Kessel, Borah: Finished with 13 kills and four aces to lead the Lions to a five-set win at Capital.

Kylee Ewdards, Meridian: Had 13 kills, a .684 hitting percentage and four aces in the Warriors’ season-opening, four-set victory over Kuna.

Annelie Wilson, Horseshoe Bend: Tallied 12 kills, 14 digs, three aces and a block in the Mustangs’ three-set win at Ambrose.

Bailey Coleman, Weiser: Made 17 digs in the Wolverines’ three-set win over Vale, Oregon.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window

BOYS SOCCER

Marco Ceballos, Payette: Recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 win against Nyssa, Oregon.

Tommy Hammons, Rocky Mountain: Opened the season with four goals in his first four games.

Andrei Todorovic, Owyhee: Scored twice in the second half to lead the Storm to a 4-2 win over Kuna, the first win in program history.

Edgar Ayala, Weiser: Finished the week with three goals in three games, including two in the Wolverines’ 3-0 win over Baker, Oregon.

Kai Hatten, Timberline: Racked up four goals and four assists in three games to keep the Wolves’ perfect record intact at 4-0-0.

Jaime Gaona, Columbia: The freshman recorded a hat trick in his first varsity game, a 5-1 win against Ridgevue.

Patrick Alimasi, Centennial: Scored all three goals in the Patriots’ 3-0 win over Vallivue.

Carter Griffith, Borah: Recorded three goals and an assist in the Lions’ 8-0 win at Ridgevue.

Ethan Cutler, Eagle: Scored the game-winning goal in the 74th minute to lead the Mustangs to a 1-0 victory against Centennial.

Reese Hyer, Vallivue: Found the back of the net four times in the Falcons’ 6-3, conference win over Nampa.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window

GIRLS SOCCER

Taeler Wiscomb, Emmett: Played a key role in the Huskies’ defense and recorded an assist in three games.

Alondra Osuna, Vallivue: Scored three goals in two games, including a 30-yard shot against Nampa.

Jessica Ramierez, Middleton: Finished with three goals and an assist, making an immediate impact in her sophomore season. She scored in a draw vs. perennial power Bishop Kelly, then added two more goals in a rout of Ridgevue.

Nadia Kincaid, Rocky Mountain: Finished the week with seven goals and an assist in three games, including a hat trick in a 3-1 win at Bishop Kelly.

Logan Smith, Boise: Scored five goals and tallied two assists as the Brave cruised to three victories.

Satori Zimmerman, Capital: Netted a hat trick in a 9-0 win at Emmett, then scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Meridian.

Sophia Avalos, Mountain View: Scored twice in the Mavs’ 3-1 win over Owyhee, then added all three goals in their 3-1 victory at Kuna.

Isis Villafane, Ridgevue: Had a hand in all five goals (three goals, two assists) as the Warhawks routed Borah 5-1. She then added a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Columbia.

Asia Lawyer, Centennial: Scored twice in the Patriots’ 3-2 win over Eagle. She also scored in a 3-0 victory vs. Vallivue earlier in the week.

Brooklynn Warner, Weiser: Recorded a hat trick in the Wolverines’ 8-2 win at Baker, Oregon.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window

CROSS COUNTRY

Sammy Smith, Boise: Edged teammate Allie Bruce by just over a second to win the girls race at the Jimmy Driscoll Invite at 17:57.06.

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: Finished first in the boys race in a loaded field at the Jimmy Driscoll Invite at 16:30.07, more than 11 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Brody Kemble, Middleton: Won the boys race at the New Plymouth Invite in 16:49.21 — 41 seconds ahead of the next best finisher.

Brooklyn Dayley, Melba: Finished atop the podium in the girls race at the New Plymouth Invite at 21:37.44, edging Greenleaf’s Anna Dixon by just over 1 second.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window