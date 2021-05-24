Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (May 17 to 23)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Shattered records, walk-off home runs and historic state championships highlight the final week of the high school sports season.

Polls close at noon Wednesday.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

GIRLS TRACK

Sammy Smith, Boise: The freshman won four gold medals at the 5A state meet, winning the 1,600 (4:50.60) and the 3,200 (10:33.71) while running legs of the winning 4x400 (3:58.76) and 4x800 (9:09.65). The 4x800 team set an all-class state meet record.

Megan Rose, Capital: The senior set a new all-class state meet record in the 100 at 12.02 seconds, a record that had stood for 32 years.

Sarah Carillo, Eagle: The senior won the 5A discus title at 136-11 and finished second in the shot put (39-10).

Kaila Mederios, Meridian: The junior cruised to the 5A long jump title at 18-5.25, 7 inches ahead of the second-place finisher.

Paige Tekippe, Bishop Kelly: The senior finished first in the long jump (17-4.25) and in the triple jump (33-2.50) to help lead the Knights to 4A girls team title. She also was second in the 200 (25.10) and third in the 100 (12.26).

Tatum Richards, Emmett: The sophomore broke the all-class record to win the 4A pole vault, clearing 12-8.

Emma Hillam, Fruitland: The junior brought home a pair of 3A state championships, winning the 1,600 (5:19.68) and the 3,200 (11:46.43).

BOYS TRACK

Nathan Green, Borah: The senior broke overall state meet records in the 1,600 (4:07.90) and the 3,200 (8:53.47). Both times are among the 20 best in the country this season. He also led the Lions to a state title as part of their 4x400-relay team.

Anders Covey, Boise: The senior swept the 110 hurdles (14.35) and 300 hurdles (39.38) at the 5A state meet.

Barrett Davis, Eagle: The junior won the 5A long jump title (22-5), finished second in the triple jump (44-6.25) and led the Mustangs’ 4x100 to a second-place medal (43.14).

Mike Shulikov, Centennial: The senior only joined the track team a few weeks ago. But took the state meet by storm, clearing 6-8 to win the 5A high jump title.

James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly: The junior set a 4A record in the 100 (10.69), ran a leg of the Knights’ winning 4x100 relay (42.86) and finished second in the 200 (21.70).

Landon Helms, Emmett: The junior repeated as the 4A champ in the 110 hurdles (14.89) and the pole vault (15-0).

Thomas Symms, Homedale: The senior unleashed a discus throw of 174-2, the top throw at any state meet.

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: The junior brought home three first-place medals, winning the 800 (1:59.20), 1,600 (4:19.08) and 3,200 (9:20.13) at the 2A state meet.

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing: The senior swept the 2A sprints, winning the 100 (11.17), the 200 (22.45) and the 400 (50.15).

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: The sophomore racked up 23 of the Vipers’ 50 points to finish third in 1A. He won the 1,600 (4:27.67) and the 3,200 (9:36.07) and placed sixth in the 800 (2:04.12).

SOFTBALL

Marissa Medina, Skyview: The Hawks’ lone senior went 3-for-5 with 6 RBIs to lead Skyview to its first 5A state title with a 14-8 win over Rocky Mountain. She finished the tournament 7-for-15 with eight RBIs.

Emily Henard, Rocky Mountain: The senior went 8-for-21 with five home runs and 10 RBIs to lead the Grizzlies to a second-place finish at the 5A state tournament.

Makayla Stoker, Bishop Kelly: The junior catcher went 14-for-20 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs to lead the Knights to a repeat 4A state title. She helped BK set a 4A single-game scoring record (23 runs) and the all-class record by averaging 17.25 runs per game.

Reiss McIntyre, Ridgevue: The senior opened the 4A state tournament with a five-inning, no-hit shutout of Lakeland. She helped lead the Warhawks to a runner-up trophy, finishing the weekend with a 3.66 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 ⅔ innings. She also went 6-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Olivia Asumendi, Homedale: The freshman led the Trojans to a runner-up finish in 3A, going a combined 9-for-19 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs. She also posted a 2.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 innings.

BASEBALL

Carter Walsh, Timberline: The sophomore threw a complete-game shutout to lead the Wolves to a 3-0 win over Mountain View in the 5A semifinals. He scattered eight hits and struck out three.

Emilio Bengoechea, Rocky Mountain: The senior delivered the Grizzlies a third-place trophy with a two-run, walk-off single to beat Mountain View 8-7.

Caden Casagrande, Bishop Kelly: The junior carried the Knights to the 4A state title, driving in the winning runs in every game. He finished the tournament 7-for-11 with five doubles and eight RBIs.

Mario DeLeon, Columbia: The sophomore threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Wildcats to a 5-0 win in the 4A semifinals and send them to the finals for the first time since 2007.

Easton Amundson, Ridgevue: The senior went 6-for-13 with three doubles, seven RBIs and three stolen bases to lead the Warhawks to their first state tournament trophy, a consolation title in 4A. He also threw three innings of a combined no-hitter in the consolation final.

Beau Shields, Weiser: The senior carried the Wolverines to their first state title, going 7-for-11 with nine RBIs. But no hit was more dramatic than a three-run, walk-off home run in the eighth inning to upset undefeated and reigning state champ Marsh Valley in the first round.

Carson Atwood, Nampa Christian: The junior struck out 10 and held Malad to three runs (two earned) on two hits to finish off the Trojans’ perfect season at 26-0 with a 4-3 win in 2A championship game.

