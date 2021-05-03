Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (April 26 to May 2)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Big upsets, clutch home runs and record-setting times top the highlights from around the Treasure Valley last week.

GIRLS TRACK

Megan Rose, Capital: The senior set the school record and ran the fastest 100 meters in the state (12.16 seconds) this season to win a dual at Mountain View. She also ran the second best 200 (25.50) at the dual.

Sammy Smith, Boise: The freshman edged teammate Allie Bruce by 0.61 seconds for the fastest 1,600 so far (4:55.05) in a dual at Rocky Mountain.

Sarah Carillo, Eagle: The senior improved on her state-leading shot put mark with a throw of 42-6 in a tri-meet at Centennial. She also turned in a discus throw of 136-2.5, the second best across all classifications.

Kaila Mederios, Meridian: The junior won the Knight Invite at Bishop Kelly with a triple jump of 37-0. That’s the top jump in the state and beat her personal best by 2 feet.

Jayden Glaze, Skyview: The earned three first-place finishes at the Skyview Invite, winning the 100 (12.78), the long jump (15-8) and anchoring the 4x100 (50.91).

Jacoba Luteyn, Bishop Kelly: The junior won the shot put (37-5.5) and discus (124-8) at the Knight Invite. But throws are the second best in 4A this season.

BOYS TRACK

James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly: The junior set a school and meet record in the 100 at the Knight Invite at 10.65 seconds, the second best in Idaho this season.

Liam Murray, Boise: The junior ran the second-fastest 200 (24.28) across all classifications and was part of the second-best 4x400 (3:27.07).

Noah Peterson, Meridian: The junior took over the state lead in the pole vault at 15-3 in a dual with Borah.

Mason Nichols, Middleton: The senior won the 300 hurdles at the Knight Invite with the best time at the 4A level this season (40.84).

Caleb Washington, Ridgevue: The sophomore unleashed the longest triple jump in the 4A ranks (43-10.5) to win the Knight Invite.

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: The junior won the 800 (1:58.79) and 1,600 (4:25.19) at the Knight Invite. Both are personal bests and lead the 2A classification. He also won the 3,200 at 9:44.07, the second best time in 2A.

Carter Woodland, Notus: The sophomore won the 100 (11.84) and the triple jump (41-5.75) at the Dave Mangum Invite at Melba. His triple jump is the second best in 1A and 19th overall this season.

SOFTBALL

Amber Thornton, Timberline: The junior struck out 11 and held Rocky Mountain to one run on three hits through seven innings. She led the Wolves to a 6-1 upset which spoiled Rocky Mountain’s perfect season.

Carly Boisvert, Mountain View: The junior struck out 10 and held Capital to one unearned run on one hit to lead the Mavericks to a 2-1 win.

Regan Birt, Boise: The junior homered and drove in six runs to lead the Brave to a 19-18 win at Meridian, their third win of the season.

Pilar Cook, Bishop Kelly: The junior held Ridgevue to one unearned run on three hits and struck out four to carry the Knights to a 2-1 victory in a battle atop the 4A SIC standings.

Alexis Tovar, Nampa: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to a 15-2 win over city rival Columbia.

Payton Davy, Nampa Christian: The sophomore delivered the Trojans an 8-7 win over Vision Charter with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Lexi Cudaback, Notus: The sophomore led the Pirates to a 3-0 week by going 7-for-12 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Kerissa Rupp, New Plymouth: The senior led the Pilgrims to a pair of 2A WIC victories, going a combined 6-for-7 with a double, a triple and eight RBIs.

Abbey Dwonch, Cole Valley Christian: The senior catcher went 4-for-5 with three runs and two stolen bases in a 20-16, eight-inning loss to Marsing.

BASEBALL

Josh Tiersma, Nampa Christian: The junior pitched a seven-inning shutout in a 6-0 win over Melba. He struck out 14 and only allowed four hits.

Derek Schumacher, Rocky Mountain: The junior threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out five in a 10-0 victory at Meridian.

Dylan Pike, Timberline: The senior hit a walk-off grand slam to invoke the mercy rule in a 12-2, six-inning win against Boise on the Wolves’ senior night. He also threw five scoreless innings for the week.

Tommy Muir, Homedale: The senior hit two home runs to lead the Trojans to a 13-0 win at McCall-Donnelly. He finished the week 8-for-12 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs.

Will Grizzle, Mountain View: The freshman dominated on the mound and at the plate in the Mavs’ 11-1 win at Kuna. He held the Kavemen to one run on five hits while striking out five in six innings. He also went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.

Landen Mendive, Fruitland: The junior lined a walk-off single to right field to lift the Grizzlies to a 6-5 win over Weiser, keeping Fruitland undefeated in 3A SRV play.

TerRyck Pennington, Skyview: The junior ripped a solo home run to left field to lift the Hawks to a 2-1 win at Timberline, handing the Wolves their first 5A SIC loss.

Bennett Thurman, Horseshoe Bend: The junior threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout and struck out nine to lead the Mustangs to an 11-0 win over Greenleaf.

