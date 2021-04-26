Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (April 19 to 25)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Shutouts, monster strikeout numbers and record-setting performances on the track top the highlights around the Treasure Valley last week.

BASEBALL

Kailer Saunders, Timberline: The junior threw 8 ⅔ scoreless innings, recording a win, a save and 13 strikeouts. He also went 8-for-11 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs at the plate.

Henry Clark, Melba: The senior fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 13 in a 3-0 win vs. Payette. He also hit a two-run home run in that game and added a pair of doubles and three RBIs in an 8-4 win at Marsing.

Ben Koster, Middleton: The senior recorded seven scoreless innings on the mound and struck out 12. He earned the save in a 3-0 win at Vallivue, then picked up the win in relief vs. Nampa. He also went 2-for-4 and drove in the tying run against Nampa.

Landon Cheney, Nampa Christian: The junior threw a six-hit shutout and struck out six against Fruitland. He also hit .556 with a triple, four runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Trojans to a 3-0 week.

Caden Casagrande, Bishop Kelly: The junior led the Knights to wins over Emmett and Columbia, going 5-for-8 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBIs.

Korbin McCarney, Borah: The sophomore delivered an eighth-inning, walk-off single to lead the Lions to a 3-2 win over Mountain View.

Ayric Robinson, Centennial: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, a grand slam and four RBIs to lift the Patriots to an 11-8 win over Capital.

Tommy Muir, Homedale: The senior threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out nine in an 11-0 victory vs. Parma.

Ben Ford, Eagle: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Mustangs to a 9-3 win over Kuna.

SOFTBALL

Delaney Keith, Skyview: The junior went a perfect 11-for-11 at the plate with two doubles, seven home runs and 25 RBIs. She led the Hawks to wins over Centennial, Mountain View and Meridian.

Sydney Pecoraro, Eagle: The senior hit .500 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs. She finished three games with a 1.167 slugging percentage.

Amber Thornton, Timberline: The junior struck out 15 in a two-hit shutout of Capital, then held Borah to one run on four hits while striking out 19 in a nine-inning victory.

Naomi Merritt, Nampa Christian: The senior finished the week 5-for-7 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs in two games.

Megan Meracle, Borah: The freshman threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout and struck out 13 in a 14-0 victory at Meridian.

Kylie Yanzuk, Emmett: The junior went 6-for-11 with two doubles, three home runs (including a grand slam) and 11 RBIs in two games for the Huskies.

Brylin Field, Kuna: The sophomore hit for the cycle and drove in six runs in a 20-2 win over Boise. She also led the Kavemen to a win over Eagle, finishing the week 6-for-7 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 RBIs.

Logann Walker, Middleton: The senior delivered the Vikings a 10-9 win over Nampa with a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Gracie Tentinger, Mountain View: The senior went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs to lead the Mavericks to a 16-6 win over Borah.

Hallie Campbell, Columbia: The sophomore went 11-for-14 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs for the Wildcats last week.

BOYS TRACK

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: The sophomore won the 3,200 at 9 minutes, 47.4 seconds, more than 10 seconds ahead of the field, in a tri-meet with Kuna, Mountain View and Skyview. He currently leads the 1A division in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

Sam Fish, Vallivue: The sophomore won the 1,600 at a 4A SIC quad meet in 4:38.88.

Noe Kemper, Boise: The freshman set a personal record to win the 3,200 at 9:54.34 in a dual with Meridian.

James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly: The junior set the school records again in the 100 (10.70) and 200 (21.82). Both are the second-best times in the state this season.

Jarrell Lucas, Rocky Mountain: The senior now holds the statewide lead in the shot put (58-6) and the discus (173-9) after a dual with Timberline.

Cole Severson, Timberline: The senior uncorked a triple jump of 43-11.5 to win a dual with Rocky Mountain. It’s the third longest jump in the state this spring.

Landon Helms, Emmett: The junior has returned from injury and sits third statewide and first in 4A in the 100 hurdles (15.06) after winning a 4A SIC quad meet.

Cruz Flores, Caldwell: The senior ran the fastest 3,200 at the 4A level (9:36.74) so far this season to win a quad meet at Caldwell.

GIRLS TRACK

Tatum Richards, Emmett: The sophomore broke her own school record and took the statewide lead with a pole vault of 12-8 at a 4A SIC quad meet.

Skylar Erickson, Vallivue: The junior won the triple jump (34-7), the long jump (16-4) and finished second in the high jump (4-10) in a 4A SIC quad meet.

Kayden Hulquist, Boise: The senior ran the fastest 100 hurdles (15.06) in the state to win a dual with Meridian.

Mea Murray, Timberline: The senior set a personal record in the long jump at 17-11, the second best mark in Idaho and the best in 5A.

Kendall Clark, Melba: The sophomore unleashed the state’s best triple jump at 36-2.5 to win the 2A WIC Championship crown.

Gracie Strickland, Capital: The junior set a personal record with a shot put throw of 39-3, the fourth best throw so far this season.

Paige Tekippe, Bishop Kelly: The senior won the 100 (12.54) and 200 (25.78) at a 4A SIC quad. Her 100 time leads all 4A competitors, and her 200 time is the second best in 4A.

Addi Wyatt, Middleton: The senior ran the fastest 800 at the 4A level (2:21.81) to win the Middleton Quad.

Allison Whitehead, Homedale: The junior recorded the best triple jump at the 3A level (34-8) to win a 3A SRV meet.

