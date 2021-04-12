Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (April 5 to 11)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Grand slams and no-hitters on the diamond and record-breaking performances on the track highlight another week for the Treasure Valley’s top athletes.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman’s athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

SOFTBALL

Pilar Cook, Bishop Kelly: The junior cranked four home runs and drove in 12 runs in three games last week, leading the Knights to wins over Vallivue, Ridgevue and Nampa. She also struck out 11 in nine innings as a pitcher.

Seanna McDougall, Vision Charter: The senior finished the week hitting .929 with four doubles, two triples and two home runs. She also struck out 10 and only allowed one earned run in one game as a pitcher.

Desarei Kaplan, Nampa: The senior went 7-for-10 at the plate with a 1.650 OPS in three games. The catcher also picked off a pair of runners.

Penny Barnett, Capital: The sophomore fired a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Borah. She struck out 11 and walked one in seven innings. She also smacked two homes and finished the week 4-for-10 with four RBIs.

Analisa Zamora, Skyview: The junior threw a three-hit shutout in a 19-0, five-inning win vs. Boise. She also finished the week 4-for-10 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Lolo Walker, Rocky Mountain: The senior helped keep the Grizzlies undefeated (13-0) by going 5-for-8 with three home runs and six RBIs in three games. She also drew five walks as opponents pitched around her.

Dani Sitts, Homedale: The freshman fired a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 10 in an 11-0 win at Parma.

Megan Meracle, Borah: The freshman threw a two-hit shutout and struck out eight in a 18-0, five-inning win at Boise. She also was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs in the victory.

Naomi Merritt, Nampa Christian: The senior hit for the cycle and drove in five runs in a 21-3 win vs. West Side. She led the Trojans to a 4-0-1 record last week by going 13-for-17 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Tara Dittman, Timberline: The senior led the Wolves to a 3-0 week by going 5-for-9 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

BASEBALL

Henry Clark, Melba: The senior hit three home runs, including a grand slam, in a 14-0 win vs. Vision Charter. He finished the week 5-for-8 with nine RBIs, and he struck out 10 in four innings against Marsing.

Dylan Pike, Timberline: The senior smacked a go-ahead grand slam to lead the Wolves to a 13-7 win over Meridian. He hit .714 for the week as Timberline won three league games.

Josh Tiersma, Nampa Christian: The junior threw struck out 10, gave up two hits and didn’t allow an earned run in a 19-1 win at New Plymouth. He also hit .667 for the week with two triples and four RBIs.

Ben Beglinger, Cole Valley Christian: The freshman fired a no-hitter and struck out nine in a 13-2, five-inning win at Clearwater Valley.

Jarrett Mink, Weiser: The senior threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 10 in the Wolverines’ 10-0, five-inning win over Payette.

Kaden Paskewitz, Borah: The senior homered and drove in three runs to lead the Lions to a 14-4 win over rival Capital. He went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in two wins.

Caden Casagrande, Bishop Kelly: The junior led the Knights to a 3-0 record last week by going 7-for-12 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Brayden Rundell, Rocky Mountain: The senior blasted a three-run home run on a 3-0 count to lead the Grizzlies to a key 5A SIC win over Eagle. He finished the week 6-for-10 with a double and four RBIs.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

GIRLS TRACK

Lacy Yates, Emmett: The senior unleashed a discus throw of 143 feet to win the Middleton Invite. It’s the longest throw in Idaho this season by more than nine feet. She also won the shot put at 38-0, the fourth best throw in Idaho this season.

Emma Hillam, Fruitland: The junior broke a pair of 26-year-old school records. She broke the 3,200 record twice, finishing at 11:36.15 at the Middleton Invite. She also set a new record in the 1,600 at 5:18.66.

Lizzie Ramey, Capital: The senior broke Capital’s school pole vault record twice in the same meet, clearing 11-2 and then 11-6. Her mark of 11-6 is tied for second best in the state.

Sammy Smith, Boise: The freshman turned in the fastest 1,600 (4:57.76) and 3,200 (10:51.48) times in Idaho this spring at a dual at Borah.

Brooke Roldan, Timberline: The senior won the 400 in a dual with Meridian at 58.32 seconds. It’s the second fastest time in Idaho so far.

Sarah Carillo, Eagle: The senior set a personal record with a shot put of 40-8. It’s one inch shy of the best throw in Idaho.

Danika Hartman, Nampa: The sophomore won the triple jump title at the Nampa City Championship at 35-8. It’s the third best jump in Idaho across all classes.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

BOYS TRACK

Alec Martin, Boise: The senior cleared 14-6 in the pole vault, setting a personal record and tying himself for the third best vault in Idaho this season.

Nathan Green, Borah: The senior set a personal record in 1,600 at 4:07.86, more than 21 seconds ahead of the next closest time in the state.

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing: The senior won the 200 (23.64) and the 400 (51.26) at the Middleton Invite. He’s atop the 2A leaderboard in both events.

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: The junior won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the Nampa City Championship. His 3,200 time of 9:41.3 is the best in 2A and third overall in the state.

James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly: The junior set a school record in the 200 (21.96) and ran the fastest 100 (10.85) in the state in a home tri-meet.

Austin Durfee, Eagle: The senior took the statewide lead in the 200 with a 21.94-second win in a dual with Mountain View.

Christian Meter, Meridian: Along with teammate Noah Peterson, the senior set a new Idaho standard in the pole vault this season at 14-9. His previous best was 13-0.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.