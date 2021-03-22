Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (March 15 to 21)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The Treasure Valley’s top athletes wasted little time shaking off the rust last week as the spring season kicked into high gear.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman’s athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

BASEBALL

Kris Kirkpatrick, Rocky Mountain: The senior left-hander threw a five-inning perfect game in a 15-0 win vs. Highland. He struck out eight and also recorded a save Tuesday’s 6-3 win at Mountain View.

Dylan Pike, Timberline: The senior cranked a three-run home run and finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Wolves to a 10-2 win Borah.

Roman Lake, Emmett: The senior went 4-for-5 and drove in four runs to lead the Huskies to an 11-10, conference win at Vallivue.

Maddux Wynder, Meridian: The senior slugged a two-run home run in the Warriors’s 8-4 win vs. Mountain View.

Ryder Terrell, Borah: The sophomore smacked a two-run, walk-off single as the Lions rallied to beat Middleton 8-7 with a five-run seventh inning.

Landen Mendive, Fruitland: The right-hander threw a complete-game shutout of Grangeville, allowing eight hits and one walk while striking out seven in the championship game of the Grizzlies’ own tournament.

Brett Spencer, Weiser: The junior finished 10-for-16 with four doubles and five RBIs as the Wolverines completed a 3-1 week.

Brad Lyskoski, North Star Charter: The senior drove in six runs as part of a 3-for-4 afternoon in a 27-1 win at Greenleaf.

SOFTBALL

Reiss McIntyre, Ridgevue: The senior fired a five-inning, no-hit shutout of Vallivue. She struck out 10 of the 16 batters she faced and walked one in an 11-0 victory.

Penny-Lew Barnett, Capital: The sophomore led the Eagles at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. She went a combined 7-for-19 with four doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs in two games. She also struck out 19 and only gave up five hits in 10 scoreless innings.

Sheridan Mortensen, Middleton: The junior threw a five-inning perfect game in an 18-0 win over Columbia. She struck out nine of the 15 batters she faced.

Rylie Gilbreath, Rocky Mountain: The senior cranked two home runs and drove in three runs as part of a 3-for-4 performance in an 18-6, five-inning win at Meridian.

Aliana Giddings, Kuna: The junior ripped a walk-off triple to lead the Kavemen to a come-from-behind, 12-11 win over Skyview. She finished the night 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.

Faith Nichols, Bishop Kelly: The sophomore went 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs to lead the Knights to a 13-6 win at Middleton in an early-season battle of two of the 4A SIC favorites.

Lizzy Tommasini, Eagle: The sophomore fired a three-hit shutout, striking out seven in a 3-0 win over Borah. She also went 2-for-3 with a home run in aid of her own cause.

Ashlie Shaffer, Melba: The junior threw a one-hit shutout, struck out 13 and walked just one in a 21-0, five-inning over Glenns Ferry.

Jorja Welch, Nampa: The senior finished the week 8-for-11 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-1 record.

BOYS TRACK

Mason Nichols, Middleton: The senior won the 100 (11.71 seconds), 110 hurdles (16.14), long jump (19-9.5) and was part of the first-place 4x200-relay team at a tri-meet at Caldwell.

James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly: The junior recorded the fastest 200 time in the state so far (22.22) at a home dual with Emmett.

Mason Lawyer, Boise: The junior broke the 50-second barrier in the 400 at a home dual against Skyview. His time of 49.64 seconds is the fastest in Idaho this season.

Seth Rathbun, Eagle: The senior unleashed a shot put throw of 57-10 in a dual with Centennial. It’s the best in Idaho this season by more than two feet.

Eli Lawrence, Meridian: The junior set another personal record with a triple jump of 48 feet in a tri-meet at Mountain View. That’s the best jump this season by 4 feet.

Thomas Symms, Homedale: The senior set a personal record with a discus throw of 162-4 at New Plymouth.

Cruz Flores, Caldwell: The senior set a personal record in the 3,200 at 9:48.33, the top time among 4A runners statewide this season.

Trayton Nelson, Idaho City: The senior uncorked a shot put throw of 55 feet at the Valley Invite. It’s the fourth-best throw in any classification this spring.

GIRLS TRACK

Kyla Palmer, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore set a personal record and is tied for the fastest 200 time in the state after a 25.89-second performance at a tri-meet at Mountain View.

Teija Fastabend, Centennial: The senior is the early leader for the fastest 400 time in Idaho after winning a dual with Eagle in 59.94 seconds.

Anastasia Russell, Timberline: The senior turned in Idaho’s best 3,200 time so far this season at 11:21.26 in a dual at Kuna.

Avery McBride, Mountain View: The junior and reigning 5A state 300 hurdle champ has already set the pace for the rest of the state at 46.40 seconds in a home tri-meet.

Sarah Carillo, Eagle: The senior owns the state’s best shot put throw at 39-10, more than 2 feet ahead of second place.

Paige Tekippe, Bishop Kelly: The senior unleashed a triple jump of 17-11 in a home dual with Emmett. It’s 10 inches farther than any other jump in Idaho this season.

Ruth Heffington, Idaho City: The junior turned in the 1A classification’s best time 300 hurdle and the fourth best in all classifications at 48.53 at the Valley Invite.

