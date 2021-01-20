Idaho native enters the NFL Draft early. Here are his first draft projections.

Idaho native and Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, bottom, has declared himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. AP

Highland High School graduate Tommy Togiai will enter the NFL Draft in April, opting to skip his senior season at Ohio State.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle announced his decision Monday night on Twitter.

“This has been one of the toughest choices I have ever faced,” Togiai wrote. “But after discussing with my family, it’s best for me to forgo my senior season and my time to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Togiai broke out this fall at Ohio State, earning a spot in the starting lineup and second-team, all-Big Ten honors. He tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (4.5), and ranked second in sacks (three) and seventh in tackles (23), entering the national championship game, which he missed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Early projections show many NFL teams will jump at the chance to select the former Idaho high school star.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the seventh-best defensive tackle available in this year’s draft class. And Pro Football Focus lists him as the No. 79 overall player in its Top 100 Big Board, making him a potential third-round draft pick.

Togiai was a three-time, first-team All-Idaho selection in high school, including the 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year as a senior in 2017. He also was selected the state’s all-class Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 after racking up 93 tackles and 11 sacks despite constant double- and triple-teams.

He graduated early that winter and was the first player from Idaho to play at Ohio State.

TRISTEN HOGE DECLARES FOR NFL DRAFT

Togiai isn’t the only Idaho native, nor even the only Highland High grad, in this year’s NFL Draft class. BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge, a 2015 graduate of the Pocatello high school, has also declared himself eligible for the upcoming draft.

Early projections list him as a late-round draft pick or free-agent signing.

Hoge was a senior this past season at BYU. A new rule this year allows players an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Hoge does not plan to take advantage of it.

Hoge battled a COVID-19 diagnosis last fall, which eventually turned into pneumonia. But he returned and started seven of the Cougars’ 12 games.

Hoge is the only two-time, all-class Gatorade player of the year in Idaho since the award started in 1985. He originally signed with Notre Dame before transferring to BYU.

IDAHO PLAYERS IN THE NFL

The following former Idaho high school football players finished the regular season on an NFL roster.

Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River)

Carolina offensive lineman Matt Paradis (Council)

New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill (Highland)

New Orleans tight end Josh Hill (Blackfoot)

Cleveland defensive end Porter Gustin (Emmett)

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Jonah Williams (Rocky Mountain)

Only Vander Esch and Paradis were drafted. The rest signed as undrafted free agents.